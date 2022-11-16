'I'm a sick person': Sarasota Police release body cam video from shooting near Publix

The Sarasota Police released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting from a robbery attempt at a Publix parking lot that showed an officer shooting a man twice after asking him to drop a knife and get on the ground.

Robert Briandi, 71, attempted to steal an 81-year-old woman's purse in a Publix parking lot located on Beneva Road on Tuesday before he was pursued by an officer, officials said. A bystander helped the woman fend him off, followed the man, and recorded him with his phone.

Briandi ran toward a wooded area near a McDonald's by the Publix and stayed there until he ran across the street to the Homewood Suites parking lot on Fruitville Road, according to the 911 call.

Sarasota Police Department releases body camera footage from officer-involved shooting.

Robert Briandi can be seen gripping a knife in body cam video

Body camera footage released by the agency showed the officer asking him to get on the ground multiple times in the parking lot. Briandi can be seen gripping a knife and telling the officer that he "didn't do it."

The officer asked Briandi to drop the knife, but he said, "No, I'm not."

After the officer continued to ask him to drop the knife and get on the ground, Briandi pointed to his head and said "I'm a sick person."

He then took steps toward the officer holding the knife when the officer shot him twice, body camera footage showed.

"Ten minutes elapsed from the time the 911 call was made from the Publix property till that event occurred," Capt. Johnathan Todd said. "So, you're talking about split-second decisions. I'll leave it at that."

Robert Briandi is in post-surgery at Sarasota Memorial

Briandi is in stable condition and is in post-surgery at Sarasota Memorial. He is expected to survive, police officials said.

The woman that was assaulted had just finished shopping at Publix and was loading groceries in the car when Briandi attacked her from behind. She struggled with him, and he threatened to cut her, police officials said.

"He literally almost smashed her on the ground," another woman said in the 911 call.

Video recordings from local businesses and the cell phone corroborated the victim’s statements, officials said.

Briandi was charged with robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

FDLE is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The officer who shot him has been placed on paid administrative leave. He has served as an officer for 17 years.

