I'm a solo shopper at Costco on a budget. Here are 15 of the best things to buy if you're having people over.

Costco has a lot of things you can buy if you're having people over.

I usually shop for one at Costco but I also go there whenever I prepare to have guests over.

I like to stock up on cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, and even new bedding and towels.

I can get essentials for entertaining, such as beverages or an ice maker for my guests to enjoy.

Note: Price and availability may vary based on location.

You can set up quick sanitation stations around the house.

Hand sanitizer is a must for me at Costco. Savannah J. Frierson

Germ-X advanced moisturizing hand sanitizer comes in a pack of two 1-liter bottles for $9.49.

The 70% ethyl alcohol exceeds the CDC's recommended 60% minimum for sanitizing effectiveness.

I like to place them around the house or transfer them into stylish pump bottles to match my home décor.

It's good to stock up on traditional soap too.

I don't think you could go wrong by buying soap. Savannah J. Frierson

Washing your hands with hot soap and water is still one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs.

This $8.99 package of two 80-ounce bottles should last a while.

Be sure to keep your skin moisturized.

Costco's hand-lotion sets are perfect for at home or on the go. Savannah J. Frierson

In between the hand washing, I make sure to use lotion to avoid dry skin.

This Dove body lotion and hand cream is $9.99 and comes with two 13.5-ounce bottles and a 3-ounce hand cream for when I'm on the go.

Flowers can add a nice touch to your home.

Flowers can brighten your home. Savannah J. Frierson

CG Hunter's pink or white faux orchid stems come "planted" in stylish pots.

For $34.99, these brighten up my home and the best part is I don't even have to water them.

You'll need a place to hang any coats, hats, and gloves.

This coat rack is easy to assemble. Savannah J. Frierson

This stylish, black-walnut finish coat rack from Umbra is made of real wood and features nine flip-down hooks.

At $74.99, it's compact, which makes it perfect for small spaces, and it's easy to assemble.

If your guests are staying overnight, make sure they'll have a good night's sleep.

Costco's bedding section shouldn't be overlooked. Savannah J. Frierson

Whether you get this for your bed or for the spare room, try out a Novaform Comfort Grande Plus 14-inch gel memory foam mattress.

The king-size is $649.99, and the queen-size is $549.99.

If the "spare bedroom" is the living area, try this mobile option instead.

An air bed comes in handy if you don't have a guest bedroom. Savannah J. Frierson

If you don't have a guest bedroom, this Aerobed air bed could be just what you need.

It comes with a built-in pump, a carry bag, an auto-inflate feature, and integrated USB ports to charge your devices.

For $149.99, I think this queen-size airbed provides convenience and comfort for overnight guests.

It might be time to update your pillow game too.

You can even stock up on comfy pillows at Costco. Savannah J. Frierson

This two-pack, down-alternative standard-size pillow set makes my guests' overnight stays more comfortable.

It's machine-washable and costs $17.99.

New linens might impress your overnight guests.

Your guests might appreciate fresh linens. Savannah J. Frierson

The Charisma microfiber sheets offer softness, reduced wrinkles, and durability, coming in a variety of colors and patterns to match any room scheme.

Queen and king sets include a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases.

You can get a king set for $19.99.

You can also get a set of towels for your visitors.

Some of the towel sets sold at Costco are 100% cotton. Savannah J. Frierson

These Mirabella textured, full-size bath towels come in assorted colors, are machine-washable, and are 100% cotton, which makes them incredibly soft and absorbent.

Each set costs $7.99.

Keep your family and guests hydrated.

A water cooler can be convenient if you have guests over often. Savannah J. Frierson

I think a water cooler that dispenses both hot and cold drinks can be convenient and economical, especially for those with large families or frequent gatherings.

The Culligan water cooler features UV self-sanitization, bottom loading for water bottles, an Energy Star rating, and a removable drip tray.

You can get one for $249.99.

This countertop ice maker could be another great addition to the kitchen.

You can even add an ice maker to your kitchen. Savannah J. Frierson

For $89.99, you can get the Frigidaire countertop self-cleaning ice maker.

This product can make 26 pounds of ice per day, features backlit controls, and holds almost 2 quarts of water in its reservoir.

Use these colorful disposable cups for your family or gathering's beverage needs.

Disposable cups are great when you have a lot of guests. Savannah J. Frierson

These 18-ounce party cups from Hefty come in 140-count packages at $10.99 each.

With multiple colors, these can help you and your guests keep better track of which cup belongs to which person.

For your adult guests, you may want to try these hard seltzers.

Kirkland Signature's hard seltzers come in a variety of fruit flavors. Savannah J. Frierson

At $21.99, this pack of Kirkland Signature hard seltzers comes in four flavors at only 100 calories, 2 grams of carbohydrates, and 5% alcohol.

I also like that these 12-ounce cans of seltzer are gluten-free.

For a beverage everyone can get behind, you can't go wrong with orange juice.

Guests of any age can enjoy orange juice. Savannah J. Frierson

For guests of any age, I find that orange juice tends to be a fan-favorite choice.

The two-pack of half-gallon jugs is $6.69.

An all-purpose cleaner can help spruce up the house before or after guests.

I like to keep my house spotless with a multi-purpose cleaner. Savannah J. Frierson

To keep your home spic and span, I recommend the Fabuloso all-purpose cleaner, which comes in a lavender scent that lasts up to 24 hours.

Each 210-ounce bottle costs $7.25.

