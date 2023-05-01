'I'm so sorry': 911 call of fatal shooting in Wilmington released

Wilmington police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning on 26th Street.

A Sunday morning 911 call released by officials reveals what happened after a woman allegedly shot her boyfriend at a home in the Princess Place neighborhood.

According to reports from the Wilmington Police Department, 55-year-old Annie Lou Bradford was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Rufus Singletary, 51, of Wilmington.

"Oh God," the caller said after calling around 6:48 a.m. The caller is not identified by name in the recording provided, but reports she shot her boyfriend during an argument. She requested an ambulance and said the victim charged at her before pulling the trigger.

"Please hurry," the caller said while talking to a dispatcher from the New Hanover 911 Center. "I'm so sorry."

The dispatcher asked if the victim was awake or breathing during the incident. The caller said they were scared to touch the person as the victim was bleeding in a bedroom. A 911 dispatcher instructed the caller to grab a cloth or towel to stop the bleeding by pressing firmly on the wound, which appeared to be on the victim's side, according to the conversation with the dispatcher.

A few minutes later, emergency workers came to the house on North 26th Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this shooting was domestic in nature.

On Sunday, Bradford was sent to the New Hanover County jail without bail. She made a court appearance for the charges on Monday. District Court Judge Melinda Crouch set Bradford's bond at $500,000. Her next court date is scheduled for May 18 according to Samantha Dooies, assistant to the district attorney.

