'I'm sorry beyond words': Woman accused of starting Tally Ho Fire pleads guilty

Aug. 11—A woman pleaded guilty Friday to starting the 2022 Tally Ho Fire, which burned approximately 10 acres of land in the Gunbarrel area.

Helena Syrovatkova, 49, pleaded guilty to negligent firing woods or prairie and was sentenced to 50 hours of community service with a restitution of $2,276.

She addressed the court and apologized for the damage she caused and said ironically she was trying to teach the children she was caring for how to appropriately put out a fire.

"I'm sorry beyond words that this happened," Syrovatkova said. "I'm so grateful no lives were lost or houses burned and I do realize the shock it gave to the neighbors."

Syrovatkova previously pleaded not guilty in February. She failed to appear in court on July 28, and in a motion Syrovatkova said she intended to appear. Attorneys did not address her failure to appear in court.

On Friday, Syrovatkova said she found her sentencing appropriate and that she would do her best to ensure she practices fire safety in the future.

"Although the defendant's conduct is classified as a petty offense under the law, we all recognize the serious damage that she could have caused by spreading the embers on a red flag day and not covering those with dirt or water," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "That's why criminal charges and a guilty plea were entirely appropriate in this case. The defendant accepted full responsibility and expressed remorse for her actions from the very beginning of this case and, again, in court today. The community service and paying of restitution for the damage reflects the actual impacts of her action — but, also, the fear she caused for a community that knows all too well what damage can be caused by fire."

At the time of the fire, Syrovatkova was working as an au pair in Boulder. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Syrovatkova lit a fire in a metal backyard fire pit on the night of April 18, 2022, and extinguished it that same evening.

At around noon the following day, Syrovatkova spread the ashes in a garden bed along the backyard fence of her property, believing the ashes were out and they would be good fertilizer.

A short time later, Syrovatkova was inside her home when she saw smoke and flames outside in the yard and called 911 and tried to extinguish the fire.

The fire spread to a field south of Tally Ho Trail and ultimately grew to 10 acres before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

While a few residents were evacuated, no injuries or damaged homes were reported. The fire took place just a few months after the devastating Marshall Fire had Boulder County residents on alert.

Syrovatkova's daughter currently lives in Boulder and Syrovatkova has visited a number of times. Syrovatkova's attorney Zachary Reibstein said Syrovatkova was not in Boulder at the time of the Marshall Fire and therefore was less aware of the impact or cause of fires in Colorado.

"The last thing she ever wanted to do was cause harm to the community," Reibstein said in court. "She feels terrible. She loves the community of Boulder."

Kokomo Metzger, the prosecutor on the case, said she believed the fire to be "totally unintentional" and 50 hours of community service and restitution would "enrich communities for the damage she's done."

If Community Justice Services approves, Syrovatkova will be allowed to serve out her sentence in the Czech Republic, where she currently resides.