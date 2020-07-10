'I'm Sorry to Everyone': In Death, South Korean Mayor Is Tainted by Scandal

SEOUL, South Korea — Mayor Park Won-soon of Seoul spoke passionately at a news conference Wednesday about his vision to create jobs and fight climate change in a post-pandemic world, part of his broader, socially conscious campaign that also called to build a city that was more innovative and safer for women.

The same day, one of his secretaries went to police, accusing him of sexual harassment. She described how Park made unwanted physical contact and sent sexually suggestive, dehumanizing texts to her on encrypted messaging service Telegram, usually late at night, according to local media.

The next day, Park called in sick. He canceled his entire schedule.

At his desk in the two-story official residence, he wrote a note to his family, asking them to cremate his body and scatter the ashes around the graves of his parents in his hometown.

“I’m sorry to everyone, and I thank everyone who has been with me in my life,” he wrote in longhand in the note, which was released by his aide. “I remain always sorry to my family, to whom I’ve only brought pain.

“Goodbye, everyone,” Park said.

Hours later, Park was found dead, presumably by suicide, on a wooded hill in northern Seoul, an unexpected end to one of the most storied political lives in South Korea.

As mayor of Seoul, Park was the second most powerful elected official and considered a potential successor to President Moon Jae-in, whose term ends in 2022. A civil rights and anti-corruption lawyer, he was an early champion for the rights of the homeless and the disabled. He took on business tycoons and authoritarian governments. He won the country’s first sexual harassment case.

Park has been a “great civil-society leader” and “a global-minded leader” who seldom missed domestic and international conferences on climate change, said former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, who met with Park on ​Tuesday during one such meeting.

“People will miss him,” Ban said in an interview.

Park did not explain his motive for suicide, and it is impossible to know exactly what he was thinking. But in South Korea, public sentiments toward a prominent figure embroiled in scandal often turn from outrage to sympathy after the person kills himself, and prosecutors usually close the case.

After President Roh Moo-hyun killed himself in 2009 after allegations of corruption, many South Koreans considered him a victim of political revenge by his conservative enemies.

Park faced the threat of serious legal scrutiny and political backlash over the sexual harassment accusations, which were reported by local media. As in other countries, the #MeToo movement has gained tremendous force in South Korea, holding to account elected officials, theater directors, university professors, religious leaders and a former coach for the national speedskating team.

A #MeToo allegation threatened the very core of Park’s political identity. In the mayor’s office, he called himself a “feminist” and created the country’s first municipal committee on gender equality.

“As your father, I take a small comfort in the fact that I have never committed big sins or done things people would blame me for,” he wrote to his son and daughter in his wills, which he made public in a memoir published in 2002.

Park, one of seven children in his family, grew up in rural South Korea during the destitute years following the 1950-53 Korean War. Park remembered, in his 2002 memoir, how he took a cheap night train carrying “nothing but a small bundle of books” to attend an elite high school in Seoul.

His parents could only afford tuition for their sons. He said that he felt forever indebted to his sisters, who sacrificed their schooling for his education.

Shortly after enrolling in Seoul National University, the country’s most prestigious, Park joined an anti-government protest, getting jailed for four months and expelled from school. Barred from returning to the university by the military dictatorship, he ended up at Dankook University in Seoul as a history major and later passed the bar exam.

As a lawyer, he won a host of landmark cases for press freedoms and women’s rights. After winning the country’s first sexual harassment case, he was honored with the “women’s rights award” in 1998 from the nation’s top women’s groups.