'I'm sorry really isn't sufficient': Will Smith's YouTube apology to Chris Rock, Questlove
In a new video on his YouTube channel, Academy Award winner Will Smith apologies for slapping Chris Rock and hurting his friends and family.
Prosecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud. Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. The singer this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead.
Kylie Jenner shared a TikTok video teasing a new Kylie Cosmetics collab. In the video, Kris wears a new hairstyle and fans think she looks so different.
In the video above, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga share a look at day one of construction on their new home, explaining it will be “modern” with a “big closet” and “big kitchen.” More recently, Melissa revealed that the house will also have a very impressive foyer. In July 27 Instagram Story photos, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member reposted photos, originally shared by interior designer Yelena Gerts of House of Style & Design, that showed her in-progress entry space. On a photo showin
Nicole Scherzinger is sharing some vacation videos from her Greece trip, and flaunting her toned abs in the process. She works out with trainer Paolo Mascitti.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still basking in their post-nuptial bliss in Paris, but not without a little sightseeing....
Jaime Spears's legal team said they needed the address after alleging that Britney's counsel was signing documents on her behalf while she was out of town.
Trump couldn't resist coming to set during a scene with Leonardo DiCaprio being filmed outside of Trump Tower.
The two are enjoying a summer holiday in Sardinia.
Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha Bure shared a strong message for JoJo Siwa after JoJo called Candace the “rudest” celebrity. Read her post on how "this generation" has "no backbone."
Breast explant surgery inquiries have been on the rise. These women share why.
Megan Fox and ex Brian Austin Green officially split back in 2020, with Megan now meeting Brian's new baby with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.
Camille Vasquez, a lawyer for Johnny Depp, spoke to "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King about their decision to appeal the verdict.
"Cozy" from Beyonce's seventh studio album, 'Renaissance,' seems to make a reference to sister Solange's elevator fight with husband Jay-Z.
If you’re a ‘90s sitcom fan whose TV crush tastes ran more Pam than Gina, you’ve come to the right place. Tichina Arnold, the actress who played the best friend to Martin Lawrence’s girlfriend—and his comedic foil in the legendary ensemble comedy “Martin”, has finalized a long-simmering divorce, TMZ reports.
Danielle Fishel’s first day as Topanga Lawrence was almost her last. During a recent episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast, hosts Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, were joined by director David Trainer to look back on “Boy Meets World.” After Fishel first auditioned for the role on the ABC sitcom, she never received […]
Her latest chop is an updated twist on her go-to short hairstyle
Christie Brinkley proves why she’s still one of the best cover girls out there. Her latest swimsuit snapshot is both sweet and sassy all at once — and we love that her career is thriving at the age of 68. The stunning photo is for a spread in Social Life Magazine, a luxury lifestyle publication […]
"She didn't share all the details of the meeting," JoJo Siwa said
Fox NewsWith President Joe Biden’s anticipated executive order to forgive some student loans again in the news, on Thursday a displeased Greg Gutfeld promised a “real insurrection” if the president follows through with his campaign pledge.Providing qualified borrowers with $10,000 of debt relief would be a “slap in the face” to those who have already paid off their loans, Gutfeld began, after The Five co-host Geraldo Rivera called Biden’s promise a “bribe” to young voters.“You are getting Americ
Longtime New Jersey resident Dr. Oz moved to Pennsylvania to run for US Senate — and his opponent can't stop memeing about it.View Entire Post ›