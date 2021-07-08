I'm staying in a 185-square-foot room on Carnival Cruise Line's first ship to sail in over a year. Here's what it's like.
I booked an interior room on the Carnival Vista, the first Carnival cruise to leave the US since 2020.
During my eight-day stay on the ship, I'm spending each night in the 185-square-foot room.
I was worried I'd feel cramped in the windowless room, but every inch of space is used.
I'm aboard the Carnival Vista, Carnival Cruise's first ship to set sail out of the US in the last 16 months.
On the eight-day cruise, I'm spending each night in an interior stateroom on deck one of the cruise's 15 decks.
When I learned the windowless room was only 185 square feet, I was a bit apprehensive about my seven-night stay.
On the first day, I arrived at my room to find my key in my room's "mailbox," where crew members could leave notes and messages throughout my stay.
Upon stepping inside the small room, I was surprised by how spacious it felt. Every inch of space was utilized with just enough space for a bed, two nightstands, a vanity, bathroom, and closet.
My stateroom attendant pushed my two twin beds together to create a king-size bed, an upgrade from my queen bed back home.
On each side of the bed is a small nightstand, which has a lamp and storage space.
The only bummer? The outlets are behind the bed, which makes charging my phone and laptop a bit of a struggle.
One of my favorite features is the light switch above the headboard. Each night I don't have to worry about getting out of bed to turn off the lights.
There's a vanity with a lighted mirror near the bed.
The vanity has a phone, the only outlets I spotted in the room (besides the one behind the bed), a USB charging port, and a hairdryer.
One of the few changes I noticed due to COVID-19 restrictions are paperless menus. Instead of a printout room-service menu, there's a QR code you can scan to place an order.
There's a closet near the entrance to my room. The first half has hangers for clothing, and the second half has drawers and a small safe. There's plenty of space for a week's worth of clothing.
Near the bed, there's a TV and more storage space.
On the first day, I was surprised that I couldn't find a mini fridge in the room - but then I discovered it under the TV.
While the room doesn't feel cramped, the bathroom does. There's a small sink, shower, and an airplane-like toilet.
Inside the shower, there are spots for your own toiletries along with shower gel for guests.
The shower is small, and it's nearly impossible to avoid getting water all over the bathroom floor when you shower. Luckily, the entire bathroom is waterproof.
There's also plenty of shelving for all my toiletries.
The thing that's surprised me most about my room is that - besides the paperless room-service menu - there are virtually no signs of COVID precautions. When I arrived, I expected hand sanitizer or alcohol wipes for my stay.
But in the evening after my arrival, my stateroom attendant put out a pamphlet, which touched on mask requirements and COVID protocols to consider when visiting ports.
Overall, the room has plenty of space for one person, but I imagine it'd be a little tight for a couple or family.
If you have questions about cruising this summer or want to know what a certain experience aboard the Carnival Vista is like post-vaccine, email me at mhumphries@insider.com.
