I'm staying in a 185-square-foot room on Carnival Cruise Line's first ship to sail in over a year. Here's what it's like.

I'm spending seven nights in a 185-square-foot room on the Carnival Vista. Monica Humphries/Insider/RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images/

I booked an interior room on the Carnival Vista, the first Carnival cruise to leave the US since 2020.

During my eight-day stay on the ship, I'm spending each night in the 185-square-foot room.

I was worried I'd feel cramped in the windowless room, but every inch of space is used.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

I'm aboard the Carnival Vista, Carnival Cruise's first ship to set sail out of the US in the last 16 months.

A selfie aboard the Carnival Vista. Monica Humpries/Insider

On the eight-day cruise, I'm spending each night in an interior stateroom on deck one of the cruise's 15 decks.

An arrow points to the location of my room on a map of the ship. Monica Humphries/Insider

When I learned the windowless room was only 185 square feet, I was a bit apprehensive about my seven-night stay.

The Carnival Vista cruise ship. RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images

On the first day, I arrived at my room to find my key in my room's "mailbox," where crew members could leave notes and messages throughout my stay.

An arrow points to a nook where my room key was waiting for me upon arrival. Monica Humphries/Insider

Upon stepping inside the small room, I was surprised by how spacious it felt. Every inch of space was utilized with just enough space for a bed, two nightstands, a vanity, bathroom, and closet.

A view of my room. Monica Humphries/Insider

My stateroom attendant pushed my two twin beds together to create a king-size bed, an upgrade from my queen bed back home.

According to Carnival, the two twins create a king-sized bed. Monica Humphries/Insider

On each side of the bed is a small nightstand, which has a lamp and storage space.

The nightstand has plenty of storage. Monica Humphries/Insider

The only bummer? The outlets are behind the bed, which makes charging my phone and laptop a bit of a struggle.

An arrow points to an unreachable outlet behind my bed. The only other outlets are on the vanity. Monica Humphries/Insider

One of my favorite features is the light switch above the headboard. Each night I don't have to worry about getting out of bed to turn off the lights.

An arrow points to a light switch above the middle of the bed's headboard. Monica Humphries/Insider

There's a vanity with a lighted mirror near the bed.

The room has an area that can be used as a vanity or desk. Monica Humphries/Insider

The vanity has a phone, the only outlets I spotted in the room (besides the one behind the bed), a USB charging port, and a hairdryer.

Arrows point to the cruise cabin's outlets and hairdryer. Monica Humphries/Insider

One of the few changes I noticed due to COVID-19 restrictions are paperless menus. Instead of a printout room-service menu, there's a QR code you can scan to place an order.

A QR code pulls up the room-service menu. Monica Humphries/Insider

There's a closet near the entrance to my room. The first half has hangers for clothing, and the second half has drawers and a small safe. There's plenty of space for a week's worth of clothing.

Story continues

A view inside the closet. Monica Humphries/Insider

Near the bed, there's a TV and more storage space.

I've rarely used the TV so far. Monica Humphries/Insider

On the first day, I was surprised that I couldn't find a mini fridge in the room - but then I discovered it under the TV.

The mini fridge isn't large enough to fit the plates from the restaurants and buffets. Monica Humphries/Insider

While the room doesn't feel cramped, the bathroom does. There's a small sink, shower, and an airplane-like toilet.

This photo was taken with a wide-angle camera lens. Monica Humphries/Insider

Inside the shower, there are spots for your own toiletries along with shower gel for guests.

The interior of the small shower. Monica Humphries/Insider

The shower is small, and it's nearly impossible to avoid getting water all over the bathroom floor when you shower. Luckily, the entire bathroom is waterproof.

Arrows point to two drains inside and outside of the bathroom shower. Monica Humphries/Insider

There's also plenty of shelving for all my toiletries.

Arrows point to six shelves in the bathroom for toiletry storage. Monica Humphries/Insider

The thing that's surprised me most about my room is that - besides the paperless room-service menu - there are virtually no signs of COVID precautions. When I arrived, I expected hand sanitizer or alcohol wipes for my stay.

A wide-angle image of my cabin room. Monica Humphries/Insider

But in the evening after my arrival, my stateroom attendant put out a pamphlet, which touched on mask requirements and COVID protocols to consider when visiting ports.

The information page was left in my room on the first evening of my stay. Monica Humphries/Insider

Overall, the room has plenty of space for one person, but I imagine it'd be a little tight for a couple or family.

The room was plenty of space for one person. Monica Humphries/Insider

If you have questions about cruising this summer or want to know what a certain experience aboard the Carnival Vista is like post-vaccine, email me at mhumphries@insider.com.

A view of one of Carnival Vista's pools. Monica Humphries/Insider

Read the original article on Insider