'I'm still in shock': Witnesses describe chaos at scene of mass shooting in Sacramento

Group protesting Ukraine violence asked to leave

A small group carries signs protesting violence in Ukraine near 9th and K streets in downtown Sacramento.

A small group of protesters carrying signs that said 'stop genocide in Ukraine now' were asked to leave the area near 9th and K streets where media and family were gathered Sunday afternoon.

"This is not OK," one person was heard telling the protesters.

'I'm still in shock': Witnesses describe chaos

By early Sunday afternoon, small crowds, curious onlookers and media gathered in downtown Sacramento near where six people were killed and at least a dozen were injured in a shooting rampage.

Several blocks in the area of 10th and K streets remained cordoned off as investigators continued their work at the scene of the early morning mass shooting.

Jaron Moore, a security guard at a club near the scene, said he was getting off work about 2 a.m. when he heard gunshots. He said the area is very popular and that he thinks the area drew at least 2,000 people Saturday night.

"It's sad to know this happened ... I'm still in shock," he said.

A small memorial near the scene of a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. Six people were killed and a least a dozen injured in a shooting early Sunday.

Asa Pickett, who was at Dive Bar on K Street Saturday night, said he heard about 100 rounds. He said he and his friends saw people running into each other.

Pickett said their group found an area in a nearby alley where they could hide. After about 45 minutes, he said it was quiet and after seeing a nearby police car they thought it was safe to come out.

"We came out, and there were bodies on the ground," he said.

"I was just hoping my friends were OK … everyone was OK," Pickett said. "When you go out to the club, you meet dope people, you vibe and it feels like you know them. You just gotta hope they're OK."

Manhunt underway after Sacramento shooting

A manhunt for a killer or killers remained underway Sunday in Sacramento.

Police Chief Kathy Lester said officers arriving at the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday found bodies on the street amid a large crowd gathered in an area. Police initially reported "multiple victims" after the attack, not far from the State Capitol, as they waded through the carnage counting casualties.

Story continues

Broken glass and police evidence markers were strewn across multiple blocks. Police tweeted that investigators were aware of a social media video "that appears to show an altercation" taking place just prior to the shooting. No arrests were immediately made, and an online portal was opened for the public to upload evidence.

Police said at least one firearm has been found at the scene.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Sacramento shooting: Witnesses describe chaos at scene