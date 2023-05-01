'I'm suing': Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues Republican leadership after censure vote

State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor, stands in protest as demonstrators are arrested in the house gallery, Monday, April 24, 2023, in the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont.

State Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first openly transgender woman elected to Montana's legislature, is suing Republican leadership after they voted to censure her for comments she made criticizing her colleagues over a bill restricting gender-affirming health care.

"I'm suing," she tweeted Monday. "The recent actions violate my first amendment rights, as well as the rights of my 11,000 constituents to representation. Montana's State House is the people’s House, not Speaker Regier’s, and I’m determined to defend the right of the people to have their voices heard."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana, along with several attorneys, filed the lawsuit on her behalf in state court Monday against the state of Montana, House Speaker Matt Regier and Sergeant at Arms Bradley Murfitt. The lawsuit alleges House leadership's actions are a violation of Zephyr's first amendment rights.

“This is performance litigation – political activism masquerading as a lawsuit," said Emily Flower, the press secretary for Montana Department of Justice Attorney General Austin Knudsen. "The ACLU is trying to use the courts to interfere with the legislature as it carries out its constitutional duties on behalf of Montanans. Any relief granted by the court would be a gross violation of the separation of powers.”

Zephyr was silenced on the floor of the state house for a comment she made directed toward Republican colleagues if they voted for a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

“I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” she said, referencing the chamber's opening prayer.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Zephyr silenced

Rep. Zooey Zephyr poses for a photo at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on April 26, 2023.

House leadership refused to recognize Zephyr over the course of four days. Following protests from her constituents demanding she be allowed to speak, Regier and House Republicans voted to formally censure Zephyr.

Story continues

“This effort by House leadership to silence me and my constituents is a disturbing and terrifying affront to democracy itself,” she said in a statement.

Zephyr criticized the bill and its supporters when it was first introduced and as the House debated amendments to the legislation.

The Montana Freedom Caucus, a group of Republican lawmakers, accused Zephyr of "hateful rhetoric."

Regier, the House Speaker, declined Zephyr the opportunity to speak about a bill that would put definitions of male and female into the state’s code. He also barred her on two additional occasions from speaking during discussion on a bill seeking to prevent minors from seeing online pornography as well as when she wanted to address a measure on student and parent rights in schools.

The censure excludes her from being on the State Capitol grounds and denied her entry to the House chamber.

More: A lawmaker told colleagues there would be ‘blood on your hands.’ She’s been silenced for 3 days.

Supporters: 'Let her speak'

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, waves to supporters during a rally on the steps of the Montana State Capitol, in Helena, Mont., Monday, April 24, 2023.

A group of supporters outside the statehouse gathered to wave flags and chant "let her speak."

“I was sent here to speak on behalf of my constituents and to speak on behalf of my community," Zephyr said. "It’s the promise I made when I got elected and it’s a promise that I will continue to keep every single day."

Attorneys also filed the lawsuit on behalf of constituents they say are being denied a right to representation.

Contributing: Marina Pitofsky

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues Republican leadership for censure vote