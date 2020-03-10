'I'm surprised Bernie is joining Trump': Biden attacks Sanders over 'you're full of s***' pile-on

Race for the Democratic nomination has come down to fight between this pair: Getty

Joe Biden has accused Democratic rival Bernie Sanders of “joining Trump” after both the Vermont senator and a Republican Party official criticised the former vice president’s heated exchange with an autoworker.

While visiting the Fiat-Chrysler car plant in Detroit on the day he and Mr Sanders look to win support from voters in six states, including Michigan, Mr Biden snapped at a worker who told him he was opposed to the 2nd Amendment, that part of the US constitution gun rights advocates claim gives them the right to bear arms.

“You’re full of sh*t. I support the 2nd Amendment,” Mr Biden told the worker.

“Just like right now if you yelled ‘fire’, that’s not free speech. And from the very beginning: I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt, guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapon, I’m not taking your gun away at all.”

Mr Biden’s exchange was captured live and soon went viral.

Among those to retweet and comment on the post was Mr Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, who wrote: “Oh no” to a tweet first posted by senior Republican communications official, Steve Guest.

Mr Biden’s own spokesperson, Symone Sanders, then commented: “This was predictable.”

BREAKING: @JoeBiden asked about his heated, now viral, exchange about guns with a propagandized hard hat worker says,



“I’m surprised that @BernieSanders is joining Trump. It’s surprising.”



pic.twitter.com/5iU1RGxQ8g — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 10, 2020

While Mr Sanders has long campaigned for gun regulation, there was a point in his career more than a decade ago, when he voted for a measure that protected weapons manufacturers from lawsuits.

He has since changed his position on this, though it is an issue Mr Biden has often used to attack his rival for the Democratic nomination.

Last month in Nevada, Mr Biden said the immunity granted to gunmakers was “flat out immoral”.

“Too many Republicans voted for that bill, and some Democrats too, including Bernie Sanders,” he said of the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which has enabled gun manufacturers to avoid prosecution when crimes have been committed with their products.

Mr Biden also attacked Mr Sanders for failing to support on five occasions the Brady Bill, the 1994 measure that permits background checks.

On Tuesday, after his heated exchange with the autoworker, Mr Biden was asked reporters if he had any regrets about what happened.

“I’m surprised that Sanders is joining with Trump,” he said.

“It’s surprising.”

