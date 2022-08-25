I'm a tattoo artist. Here are 5 mistakes people make when getting tiny tattoos.

I'm a professional tattoo artist and I've done many small designs. Alissa Jung

As a professional tattoo artist, I know what people should keep in mind when getting small designs.

Listen to your artist to make sure the tattoo isn't too small and doesn't contain too many details.

Consider where you want to place it so you can have room for other pieces in the future.

I'm a tattoo artist, so I know there are a lot of factors to consider when getting small body art.

If done correctly, your tattoo should heal and last beautifully for years — though there are some common mistakes people make when getting small designs.

Listen to your tattooer to make sure it's not too small

Ink naturally spreads in the body over time, so a tattoo that's too small will likely blur together as the skin ages.

Your artist should suggest the best size for the integrity of the tattoo.

In general, you should take into account your artist's suggestions, but always speak up if you have any questions or concerns.

Make sure you go to an artist who specializes in micro tattoos

A black and white shades tattoo of descending staircase

Fine-line work is a particular skill.Alissa Jung

Many people assume that all artists can do fine-line work, but finding someone who specializes in micro tattoos is very important.

Not every artist has experience using single needles or small-needle groupings, which can lead to poor line work or blowouts (when the ink spreads underneath the top layers of skin and blurs).

Designing a small tattoo also comes with its own set of challenges, so finding an artist that has this experience is key.

Small tattoos can't have too much detail

Although details can be added to small tattoos, there's a limit to how many.

Trying to fit too many ideas into a small piece can be difficult. When the ink bleeds, those details will inevitably bleed together.

I suggest working with your artist to find a compromise on the best design and size.

Check your artist's profile for healed photos

Two healed tattoos — a flower bouquet and butterfly — on arms

Healed tattoos will look different than fresh ones.Alissa Jung

Most artists will post photos of healed tattoos on their Instagram highlights or website.

Checking to see how their work heals will give you insight into what to expect since tattoos never look as vibrant and crisp as they do when they're freshly done.

Carefully consider where you want to place the tattoo

All placements aren't created equal. Picking a good spot will aid with the longevity of your tattoo, especially with smaller designs.

Areas that tend to bend, stretch, or rub against clothing — such as hands, feet, ankles, elbows, inner elbows, and inner wrists — will typically be trickier to tattoo and heal.



I also suggest not placing small pieces in the middle of a large muscle group — like your bicep or back — since they can get in the way of future tattoos.

