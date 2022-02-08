I'm a trained chef. Here are the 10 things you need to make in your air fryer.

Frozen fries cook best in the air fryer. mtreasure/Getty Images

I'm a trained chef, and I love how easy it is to make certain things in my air fryer.

Snacks and treats like potato chips, french fries, and chocolate-chip cookies are super easy.

I can also throw together meals like fajitas, fried rice, and chicken schnitzel in my air fryer.

I'm a trained chef, and I love using my air fryer for snacks, meals, and desserts.

Read on for 10 of my favorite dishes to make in the popular appliance.

Air-frying shrimp leaves it perfectly crisp and juicy

An air fryer produces beautiful pink shrimp that are juicy and soft in the center with a bit of crispiness around the edges.

You can season your shrimp simply with olive oil, salt, and pepper, or coat them in panko or coconut flakes for extra texture.

Make your own potato chips instead of picking up a bag at the store

Potato chips are so easy to make. Ali Majdfar/Getty Images

Whether you're using sweet potatoes or russets, homemade chips are cleaner and cheaper than store-bought ones.

Use a mandolin to cut ultrathin slices for crispy, curly clusters.

Fajitas couldn't be easier to make

You can make a fajita dinner in your air fryer by tossing your favorite protein, onions, peppers, and dry spice mix or sauce in the basket.

Serve everything in warm tortillas with dollops of sour cream and fresh cilantro.

You might not have thought to make chocolate-chip cookies in the air fryer

You can make a cookie for one with premade or store-bought dough. Edalin Photography/Shutterstock

In an air fryer, you can make a single-serving treat or a few cookies to share.

Shape the cookie dough into thick discs before placing it in the basket for the ooiest, gooiest centers.

Frozen french fries are best prepared in an air fryer

All this "recipe" requires is dumping a bag of frozen french fries into your air fryer, spritzing them with some cooking spray, and frying until golden.

You can let the air fryer do all the work for your French-toast brunch

The toast comes out golden and fluffy. bhofack2/Getty Images

You don't have to hover over the stove to serve a crowd of hungry guests hot slices of French toast when you make it in the air fryer.

Plus, your toast comes out uniformly golden and crisp with a light, fluffy interior.

Fried rice is the perfect easy leftover meal

You can give leftover rice new life in the air fryer with a few basic seasonings, like soy sauce and ginger.

Add frozen veggies, anything you have left in your fridge, or an egg for a satisfying, low-maintenance meal.

Quesadillas get extra crispy in half the time

Quesadillas are already simple, but they're even easier in an air fryer. Kirill Z/Shutterstock

Skip the stove and whip up a melty cheese quesadilla in the air fryer.

The convection heat from all angles results in delightful crispy bits.

I whip up chicken schnitzel in no time

Any kind of thin breaded protein cooks up nicely in an air fryer.

With high heat coming from the top and bottom, your chicken will cook through evenly without any dry edges.

An air fryer is ideal for making crab cakes

You want crab cakes to take on a golden exterior. Causeway/Shutterstock

The difference between a good crab cake and a great one is the ratio of crispy edges to juicy center.

Your air fryer is the key to striking that perfect balance. It crisps them all around the outside without drying out the inside.

Read the original article on Insider