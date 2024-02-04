I'm a travel expert and often travel with my family. These 5 romantic destinations are surprisingly great for families.

Taryn White is a travel expert, and she has been to romantic places all over the world that are also accommodating for those traveling with children. Courtesy The Trip Wish List

I've ticked several dreamy places off my bucket list, from the Maldives to French Polynesia.

My travels with my husband and children have taken us to romantic locales all around the world.

Though these places are often frequented by couples, I believe children will love them, too.

Setting off on a family vacation doesn't mean skipping romantic locales. In fact, the world is brimming with destinations that effortlessly cater to both lovebirds and jet-setting families, merging fine dining, lavish lodging, and kid-approved activities.

Whether you're drawn to the sun-kissed shores of the Caribbean or the allure of the "City of Light," here are five exquisite places I've discovered with my husband and kids that, in addition to romance, offer awe-inspiring experiences for the whole family.

Go adventuring in St. Lucia

St. Lucia holds a special place in my family's hearts, as one of our first international destinations. Every day was full of outdoor adventures like trekking along nature trails to discover hidden waterfalls, relaxing in a bubbling mud bath at Sulphur Springs, and soaking in the thermal waters at New Jerusalem Mineral Baths.

While couples flock to St. Lucia for its top-notch luxury resorts and iconic views of the majestic Piton Mountains, the island has much more to offer. Take a jeep safari to witness the Soufrière Volcano, the world's only drive-in volcano, or soar through the lush rainforest on a zip line at Morne Coubaril Historical Adventure Park.

There are many activities in St. Lucia for the whole family to enjoy, including snorkeling. Courtesy The Trip Wish List

For a unique and delicious experience, create your own chocolate bar at the Tree to Bar or Bean to Bar experience at Rabot Hotel. And, of course, the island has numerous beaches to enjoy, including our favorite, Anse des Pitons, at the Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Hotel, which is nestled between the Gros and Petit Pitons.

You won't have to fight for space on the beach in Anguilla

While Anguilla is a coveted honeymoon destination, families can also find bliss on its shores. With 33 immaculate beaches, including the renowned Shoal Bay, there's never a need to jostle for a sun lounger or a spot on the sand. At other island destinations, I've left my hotel room at 7 a.m. just to snag a coveted spot by the pool, which can be stress-inducing when you have kids in tow. But in Anguilla, I've never felt rushed for anything.

What's more, Anguilla's idyllic beaches provide endless opportunities to frolic in crystal-clear waters, snorkel at child-friendly spots like Little Bay and Sandy Islands, and embark on exciting boat tours with companies like Jr.'s Glass Bottom Boat.

Resorts catering to families include Zemi Beach House, which has an array of premium rooms, penthouse suites, beachfront villas, and a full schedule of programming for kids, like movie nights, treasure hunts, coconut bowling, and cooking classes. The Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club is another welcome oasis, with 178 lavish suites, including a magnificent five-bedroom estate. The real highlight at Aurora Anguilla is the brand-new Aurora Entertainment Park, complete with a zero-entry pool, lazy river, exhilarating water slides, and a splash pad for the littlest tykes.

Virginia's Wine Country also caters to the under-21 set

With more than 300 wineries and award-winning wine regions, the Virginia Wine Country — often hailed as the birthplace of American wine — exudes a romantic, farm-to-table charm against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Family-friendly establishments, such as Walsh Family Wine, CrossKeys Vineyards, Morais Vineyards, and Veritas, not only offer a variety of activities, from guided vineyard walks to horseback riding, but also cater to little ones with non-alcoholic options, live music, and grassy play areas. Bluemont Vineyard doubles the fun with its sister property, Great Country Farms, allowing families to pair farm activities with wine tastings, as well as overnight stays at their cozy Blue Ridge Mountain cottages.

Taryn White says that while CrossKeys Vineyard is great for couples, families with kids can also enjoy the atmosphere. Courtesy The Trip Wish List

For those seeking a luxurious family retreat, there are many options, like Salamander Middleburg in Loudoun County. This elegant hotel evokes the grandeur of a country estate, with an on-site equestrian program, a dedicated children's pool, nature trails, and a wealth of family-oriented events and activities, such as fun crafting sessions and movie nights. In Albemarle County, head to Keswick Hall or The Clifton, two historic boutique properties with spacious suites and outdoor and culinary experiences ranging from nature trails to meals prepared by Michelin-starred chefs.

Paris isn't just for lovers

From the Eiffel Tower to quaint cafés and sprawling gardens, Paris attracts couples from every corner of the globe. But don't be fooled. Paris is not just for lovers. Families, too, can find their own slice of heaven in this fairytale city. The Jardin du Luxembourg and Jardin des Tuileries are just two of the city's kid-friendly parks and gardens, where the whole crew can watch puppet shows, sail miniature boats in monumental fountains, and ride vintage carousels.

Additional spots to explore include the Musée de la Magie and Cité des Sciences et de l'Industrie, with interactive exhibits and programs everyone will love. And of course, no trip to Paris would be complete without indulging in crepes, pastries, and desserts at beloved spots like Crêperie Gigi, Angelina, and Ladurée. As the sun sets over the city, embark on a magical dinner cruise along the Seine. For a traditional thrill, Disneyland Paris awaits just outside the city, an easy day trip for amusement park lovers.

With so many accommodation options in Paris, ranging in style and size, the Hôtel du Louvre stands out as an ideal base in the city. The hotel has a prime location near the Louvre Museum and the bustling Avenue des Champs-Élysées. It also has family suites complete with bunk beds or twin beds, ensuring that everyone has plenty of space to unwind after a day of sightseeing.

Maui offers fantastic food with a view

Maui's beauty is endless, from the fiery sunrise over Haleakalā National Park to the winding journey along the scenic Road to Hana. The island's coastline is also speckled with a myriad of family-friendly resorts and postcard-perfect beaches like Ka'anapali, Wailea, and Makena Beach.

Taryn White and her family have enjoyed going to Ka'anapali Beach, with it's gorgeous blue water. Courtesy of The Trip Wish List

When it comes to dining, the options are just as enticing. Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice serves some of the best shaved ice on the island, and my family visited it daily for a selection of tropical flavors like lilikoi and calamansi. At Hula Grill Ka'anapali, families can savor a Hawaiian-style meal overlooking the ocean, and the kiddos will love the restaurant's "pog" — passion fruit-orange-guava — slushies.

If you're lucky enough to snag a table at the renowned Mama's Fish House, prepare to be blown away by its delectable dishes and spectacular views. For the ultimate Hawaiian dining experience, attend a luau. While most of these traditional Hawaiian feasts are geared toward tourists, they're an insightful way to learn about Hawaiian culture through food, dance, and storytelling.

