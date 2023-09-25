'I'm very sorry.' DASO sheriff speaks to media, apologizes for deputy's sexual assault

Sheriff Kim Stewart holds a news conference to discuss the former Doña Ana County deputy accused of kidnapping and sexual assault on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Doña Ana County building.

This article discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know experiences sexual violence, you can find local support via La Piñon's 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 575-526-3437 or go to www.lapinon.org.

A deputy's alleged sexual assault of a woman he arrested was most likely an isolated incident, according to Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart. Still, Stewart acknowledged that the alleged kidnapping and assault had diminished the public's trust in Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office.

"There's not a lot specifically we can do (regarding loss of public trust) other than continue to do a good job, continue to meet the requirements of the law, and adhere to our policy," Stewart said. "Sometimes public trust is an hour-by-hour scenario."

On Friday, Stewart addressed the media and outlined steps taken after one of her deputies was charged with federal crimes this week. She also apologized directly to the woman who was allegedly assaulted.

"I want to say to Jane Doe that, personally, as a woman, as the mother of two daughters, I'm very sorry," Stewart said.

The FBI accused former deputy Michael Andrew Martinez, 33, of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman after arresting her on April 30.

The FBI said in an affidavit that Martinez responded to a crash, suspected the woman was intoxicated, handcuffed her, and then sexually assaulted her in his car before taking her to a police station.

The FBI also accused Martinez of trying to cover up the assault. The affidavit said Martinez damaged his police car, hid his body camera, and falsely reported his car had been burglarized. But video recovered from Martinez's in-unit camera showed him assaulting the woman, according to the FBI.

Martinez is now charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law and obstruction of justice and remains jailed as of this article's publication.

According to Stewart, her office has contacted everyone that Martinez arrested, cited, or engaged with during his 10-month stint as a deputy. Stewart said that amounts to reviewing 300 hours of body camera, 88 police reports, and 250 incidents. Stewart also said DASO and the 3rd Judicial District Attorney Gerald Byres have been reviewing Martinez' cases.

"We've gotten no negative reports," Stewart said, adding that no additional victims have come forward.

At the behest of a question from the media, Stewart also acknowledged the possibility that potential victims of Martinez might not feel comfortable reporting abuse to another man in a badge.

"We have done our due diligence in this process. But I really advise people to trust their gut," Stewart said.

Martinez's employment with department was brief. According to Stewart, Martinez worked for New Mexico State Police but was unaware of what compacity and where in the state. A NMSP spokesperson told the Sun-News that Martinez worked for the state police from March 24, 2018, to May 15, 2020.

The spokesperson did not say what part of the state Martinez worked in or what triggered his employment's end despite the Sun-News asking such questions.

Martinez started with sheriff's office on Nov. 14, 2022, Stewart said, as a lateral transfer from the Hatch Police Department. She said there were no red flags in the hiring process. His first three months were spent training with other deputies before he was allowed to go on patrol alone.

Justin Garcia covers public safety and local government in Las Cruces. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com, via phone or text at 575-541-5449, or on Twitter @Just516Garc.

