'I'm very sorry':' Man sentenced to jail for beating woman at local gas station

A man who pleaded guilty to attacking a woman at an Arlington gas station was sentenced to one year in jail and two years probation.

Surveillance video shows Kevin Williamson, 61, attack Rayme McCoy, 25, at a BP station back in May of 2022 (

“I agree it was a terrible thing that happened and I’m very sorry for it,” he said at his sentencing on Friday. “I know I’m a big guy, but I’m just as scared as a little guy. She terrified me. She really terrified me.”

His attorneys argued that McCoy had threatened him, but the state pushed back and said it was an overreaction. McCoy also took the stand and said she has gone through therapy as a result and suffers from trauma.

“Everywhere I go I just instantly feel like something could happen any moment. I’m just traumatized,” she said. “I don’t feel comfortable going anywhere. That was the closest gas station to my house. That was the closest gas station to my house, I will not go to that gas station. It’s scary.”

She said Williamson was angry before coming inside the gas station and she was trying to push him away for making her feel uncomfortable. She also pushed a 4-pack of beer off the checkout counter and onto his toe.

The state brought up Williamson’s criminal history including his conviction for molesting his stepdaughter in Washington state.

The defense said the 61-year-old has already felt the consequences and was evicted as well as lost half his customers at his carpentry business as a result of the media coverage.

Felony battery carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

