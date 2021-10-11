I'm a wedding planner. Here are 11 of the best uniquely thoughtful things every bridesmaid should do.

Bridesmaids can have a lot of responsibilities. Bogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock

Members of the bridal party should discuss expectations with the couple.

Having a day-of emergency bag, sentimental getting-ready playlist, and schedule is so helpful.

Thoughtful bridesmaids may want to write letters to the bride or take videos throughout the day.

Being a member of a bridal party can be exciting, but sometimes it's hard to figure out what it entails.

Here are a few ways to really go above and beyond in that the role:

First discuss expectations

You can't possibly meet the couple's expectations if you don't even know what they are. Plan to sit down and have a conversation as soon as possible.

Being a bridesmaid or maid of honor is a large financial and time commitment, so honesty is the best policy during this conversation. Do not commit to anything you know you can't deliver.

Gift a wedding-planning book

It's no secret that there are a lot of details to think about when planning a wedding, and sometimes that growing to-do list can be extremely overwhelming.

Gifting a wedding-planning book or guide is a perfect way to help the couple stay organized, prepared, and on track.

Help pin the dream Pinterest board

This is a great opportunity to have a night in with the other members of the bridal party. Order some of the bride's favorite take-out, wear your comfiest PJs, uncork a bottle of wine, and pin away.

Take this tip to the next level by projecting your laptop to the TV so everyone has a front-row seat. If you're not in close proximity to one another, host a virtual pinning night and screen-share the Pinterest board as you add to it.

The bridal party might have fun helping the bride pick out her theme. Bogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock

Create a group chat or Facebook page to communicate with other members of the bridal party

Take a quick poll to determine which is the preferred option then set up your group chat or Facebook page early on.

Keep quality over quantity in mind when posting updates, and be as concise and informative as possible. Establish yourself as the point of contact for questions during the planning process and on the wedding day.

Create a day-of wedding binder that will be a playbook for the whole day

Some important documents to add to your binder include:

A decor overview that lists how the ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception should be set up

A decor and personal items list that has everything (rented or owned) accounted for and where they should go at the end of the night

A detailed timeline that includes vendor information and the timing of important events throughout the day.

The couple will thank you for this one, trust me.

Create a playlist for getting ready

Ask each member of the wedding party for a few songs that are attached to a special memory with the bride and surprise them by playing that playlist while you're getting ready on the big day.

Bonus points if the photographer/videographer team is there to capture some of those reactions as well.

Ask each bridesmaid to write a letter to the bride

Picture this: It's the morning of the wedding and the photographer/videographer team arrives just as you gift the bride with your notes.

As they open and read each of your heartfelt letters, they now also have photos of their genuine reaction to that moment. Make sure there's plenty of tissues nearby.

Someone should keep track of the rings so the photographer can take pictures of them. Julie Photo Art/Shutterstock

Be in charge of the details box for the photographer

Offer to be in charge of collecting, storing, and redistributing all of the desired items in the couple's details box.

These boxes usually include the rings, ring box, vow books, marriage license, perfume, earrings, garter, invitation suite, cuff links, tie, pocket square, and boutonniere.

Photographers usually start their day by snapping photos of these items, and gathering them can be stressful if left until the morning of the wedding.

Assemble and carry their touch-up bag

Put together a small bag to hold all of the bride's hair and makeup touch-ups in one spot.

Consider including lipstick, setting powder, concealer, setting spray, eyelash glue, hairspray, and a few bobby pins.

Build and hold onto the emergency bag, too

This will save the day if there are any wardrobe malfunctions, stains, or mini emergencies.

Consider including a first-aid kit, a sewing kit, a stain-remover pen, batteries, a lighter, Tums, Advil, Benadryl, sunscreen, deodorant, and an assortment of small snacks.

The day-of bag should include safety pins, hairspray, and more. LL_Studio/Shutterstock

Take behind-the-scenes photos and videos

Throughout the day, snap lots of photos and videos even if the couple has a professional team doing so. Just make sure you do so without hindering their ability to capture the perfect shots.

Some of the best photo-worthy moments happen behind the scenes - like all of those drunk bathroom-mirror pics or spontaneous after-party karaoke sessions.

