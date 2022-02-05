I'm a New Yorker who visited Charleston, South Carolina, for the first time. Here are 5 reasons I already want to go back.

I can't wait to get back to Charleston and explore more of the city and it's surrounding areas. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I recently took a three-city road trip that started in Charleston, South Carolina.

Over the course of three nights and around two and a half days, I explored the city.

There was so much to appreciate, and I hope to return to enjoy more of the food, views, and scenery.

I recently traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, from my home in NYC to embark on a mini road trip.

I picked up my rental car at the Charleston airport. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I flew from NYC to Charleston, where I traded air travel for a rental car.

After three nights and around two and a half days, I made my way into Georgia where I stopped in Savannah, and then Atlanta before flying home.

Though I would have loved more time in each city, I tried to make the most of the days I had. In Charleston, that meant eating as much as I could and using all my free moments to explore. I already can't wait to go back, and when that happens, here's what I'll be planning to do.

I could spend an entire afternoon simply walking in and out of the little back streets of Charleston's French Quarter and the surrounding residential area.

One of many cobblestone paths in downtown Charleston. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Walking through Charleston's historic downtown area was beautiful. When I started dipping in and out of the tiny little walkways, I lost myself in the adventure of it all.

Many of the cobblestone paths weren't fit for traffic — some not for cars at all — but they were perfect for exploring on foot, which is one of my favorite activities regardless of where I am.

On these walks in Charleston, I was treated to up-close looks at the architecture of largely renovated carriage houses, small gardens fit for enjoying afternoon lunch (in my fantasy, at least), and fragrant floral arrangements.

I'd love to spend more time on the water as it seemed like a great place to have fun with sports and boating.

I got a taste of life on the water during my sailboat stay. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Walking is great, but I'd also be excited to return to Charleston to spend more time by the water.

As part of my time in Charleston, I spent one night on an Airbnb sailboat docked in a marina on the Ashley River. While I'm not sure I would personally spend the $800+ for a night on a sailboat (Insider paid for the Airbnb, per our reporting standards), I would love to return to this part of Charleston again.

I saw people pass by on small boats and even some kayaks, which I imagine would be a great way to experience the beauty of the city — next time, I would look into these types of rentals.

Charleston has so many great restaurants. No matter how many I get to in one trip, there are so many more I still want to try.

I ate everything from oysters to biscuits. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

While I was able to check famous Charleston restaurants like Darling Oyster Co. and Callie's Hot Little Biscuit off my list on this first trip, my personal restaurant wish list is ever-growing.

Charleston is teeming with incredible places to eat, from barbecue joints to seafood spots and side-of-the-road eateries. However, I made peace with the fact that I wasn't going to get to try them all in this one, three-night visit. There's always next time, and when that happens, I'll be making it a point to taste some Lowcountry classics and Gullah-Geechee cuisine.

I didn't experience Charleston's rooftop bar scene while in town — I'd make that a priority on my next trip.

I could see this rooftop bar from my hotel. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Each time I told someone I was going to Charleston, I would hear about the rooftop bar scene and how great it is for evening cocktails. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to capitalize on this awesome city trait, but I'd love to make the effort (and the reservations) next time.

I was only able to catch the sunset on just one of the three nights during my early December visit. Personally, I love being able to sit on a great rooftop with friends, family, or even by myself and enjoy the experience of watching the sun disappear past the horizon line.

There are so many areas outside of downtown that I would want to spend time exploring.

Until next time, Charleston! Rachel Askinasi/Insider

While in Charleston, I spent my time on the peninsula, mainly in the historic downtown area because that's where my work took me.

I loved what I saw, but I know there are so many other parts of the city and county — including, but not limited to, North Charleston, James Island, and Sullivan's Island — that offer different views, food, and landscapes.

With so many things already on my wish list, I can't wait to plan another trip to this southern, coastal city.

