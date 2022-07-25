IMA Financial Group Issues First Insurance Certificate on the Blockchain

NFT transaction is another metaverse first for the leader in digital asset risk management

Denver, CO --News Direct-- IMA Financial

IMA Financial Group, which earlier this year launched Web3Labs, is now the first insurance broker to issue a certificate of insurance (COI) on the blockchain. The COI, completed on behalf of client Engiven, was transacted as a non-fungible token (NFT) through Web3Labs, IMA’s research and development facility in Decentraland.

Founded in 2018, Engiven is the first B2B cryptocurrency donation software servicing nonprofit organizations. James Lawrence, its co-founder and CEO, sees today as a meaningful step forward in the use of distributed ledger technology in insurance.

“As a company on the forefront of blockchain technology, we have often blazed our own trail,” said Lawrence. “With IMA as a partner, we can double our impact and advance the adoption of blockchain technology in insurance and across many industries.”

Certificates of insurance (COIs) are documents containing essential details of an insurance policy in an easily digestible, standardized format. Despite contractual requirements to maintain the documents, particularly in the construction and oil and gas industries, COIs are rarely updated or reviewed, leaving companies at risk. The delivery of certificates as NFTs solves these maintenance issues by providing an updated, accessible, verifiable record.

“The issuance of certificates is a key tactical procedure for all brokers, with hundreds of millions issued nationwide each year,” said IMA Senior Vice President and Director of Innovation and Strategy Garrett Droege. “Despite the buzz around NFTs, the tools aren’t widely used in business. COIs are the perfect utility to illustrate their value, and blockchain leader Engiven is the perfect partner.”

“Web3Labs allows us to research opportunities to support our clients and lead the industry in the adoption of Web 3.0 technologies,” added IMA Senior Vice President and Web3Labs Director Justin Jacobs. “The COI process is a logical starting point as we can create usability and value for our clients and their downstream and upstream partners.”

About IMA Financial Group

Based in North America, IMA Financial Group Inc. is an integrated financial services company focused on protecting the assets of its widely varied client base through insurance and wealth management solutions. Because IMA is employee-owned, its 1,800-plus associates are empowered to provide customized solutions for their clients’ unique needs.

​​About Engiven

Engiven is a leading cryptocurrency donation management platform providing an end to end giving solution benefiting nonprofits and their donors. Engiven’s nonprofit clients include some of the most respected charities and ministries in the United States including The Salvation Army, US Figure Skating, Compassion International, Texas A&M, and North Point Ministries. For more information about Engiven, visit https://www.engiven.com.

About IMA Financial Group

IMA Financial Group is a North American insurance brokerage firm with market-leading risk management, insurance, employee benefits and wealth management practices. Among the largest independent, employee-owned brokerage in the U.S., IMA employs more than 1,350 associates with highly specialized expertise in a broad reach of growing industries. The company’s mission is to protect assets and make a difference for its clients, associates and communities.

Contact Details

IMA Financial Group

Ruth Rohs

+1 303-615-7513

ruth.rohs@imacorp.com

Center Reach Communications

Alexandra Campbell

+1 201-790-6038

alexandra@centerreachcommunication.com

Company Website

https://imacorp.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/ima-financial-group-issues-first-insurance-certificate-on-the-blockchain-685737986

