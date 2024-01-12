‘Ima kill this baby.’ Future of Fort Worth girl who murdered her newborn is in jury’s hands

The photographs of Dayana Guillen’s brain were among the last of the PowerPoint’s 16 autopsy slides.

Images of external bruises and cuts on the dead little girl’s head were, on six monitors in the jury box and on a larger screen on the courtroom wall, presented first.

Next were fractures in the newborn’s skull. The bone breaks indicated blunt force trauma to the head caused her death, Dr. Tasha Zemrus, the chief deputy medical examiner in Tarrant County, told the jury.

Finally, a photo of the organ beneath was on display.

With the split skull, the brain’s torn tissue revealed what happened to Dayana, who lived from 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2021, to 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2021.

The breaks were consistent with an impact with a surface, Zemrus concluded.

Upon the little girl’s birth, her mother beat her to death, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office argued to the jury.

The mother became pregnant at 14 after sneaking out of her house to have sex with a neighbor who was about the same age. She delivered Dayana at 15. She is now 17 and will turn 18 next week.

The ninth-grader began to go into labor at school and returned to her family’s mobile home in Fort Worth and a bathroom to give birth. She had not told not her parents, her three sisters or anyone beyond the baby’s father that she was pregnant.

Blood later revealed to police by a chemical agent stained the door, floor and floral wallpaper on the wall.

Wrapped in a towel in the bathroom, blood trickling from her legs, the mother refused to hold her baby.

“I don’t want it,” she can be heard saying twice in a recording of her sister’s call to 911.

“Doctor, would it be fair to say that the shards of skull cut up her brain?” prosecutor Kyle Morris asked the pathologist who performed the autopsy.

“Yes,” Zemrus said.

The injuries were not the result of a baby who had been born while her mother was on a toilet and fell a short distance into the bowl, the 15-year-old mother’s first account of how her baby was injured. The mother later formally recanted the explanation when she pleaded true to capital murder and stipulated the Dayana’s death was caused at her hand.

The mother smashed Dayana’s head into the bathroom floor, prosecutor Lee Sorrells argued to the jury, which is deciding the girl’s sentence.

He emphasized the floor strikes in his closing argument on Thursday by thwacking his hand on the petitioner’s table.

A jury at a disposition hearing in the 323rd District Court, a juvenile court in Tarrant County, began to deliberate on Thursday to unanimously determine for what term the mother should be confined, be under probation conditions or should be released from detention without further monitoring.

The maximum confinement term the jury is considering is 40 years, to first be served in the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

At a transfer hearing just before the mother is 19, a judge would determine whether the mother would continue the sentence in an adult prison or under parole supervision.

The mother’s defense attorneys asked the jury a sentence of under 10 years and designated for probation.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram does not publish the name of a minor who is accused or found delinquent of an offense in juvenile court matters.

The defense strategy focused in part on the mother’s religious parents, who expected their four daughters to be virgins until marriage, a position connected to their deep Catholic faith. Dayana’s mother had limited sex education, and her parents would never have consented to an abortion, which the law at the time would have required.

Tests indicated the mother has below average intellectual function. Adolescents have an underdeveloped prefrontal cortex that often makes them unable to appreciate consequences in the way an adult would, physiologist Stephen Thorne testified. Still, a 15-year-old would distinguish between right and wrong, Thorne testified.

The defense asked jurors to consider Fort Worth Police Department Detective Christopher Parker’s delay in referring the case to the district attorney’s office and seeking an arrest warrant.

Pathologist Zemrus’ homicide determination was made in February 2022. The mother was arrested in November 2023.

“Detective Parker did not do his job,” defense attorney Frank Adler said in his closing argument. Parker partially acknowledged the error when he testified. The detective said the delay was due in part to his work on other cases. Time spent reviewing the suspect’s electronic messages and the detective’s attempts to interview Dayana’s father also contributed to the delay, Parker said.

Nothing about the filing timing changed the underlying evidence, prosecutors argued.

Beyond Adler, attorneys Lisa Herrick and Larry Beaver represent the mother.

The mother refused to discuss Dayana’s death in counseling sessions but the defense argued that was not the result of a remorseless person failing to confront her actions, but rather suggested her dutiful adherence to instruction from an attorney who previously represented her not to discuss the matter.

Dayana’s mother later had a second child. A court ordered the second child placed in the custody of a relative. The child visits her mother in a juvenile detention facility under supervision.

Dayana’s father was called as a defense witness. Now 18, Alexis Martinez asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and declined to answer four questions before prosecutor Morris asked Judge Alex Kim to find further questions and witness response unproductive.

Martinez has not been charged in the case.

“He is an accomplice, and they don’t care,” Adler said in his closing of Martinez and assistant criminal district attorneys Morris and Sorrells.

Martinez was not in the bathroom in the 5500 block of Parker Henderson Road when Dayana was beaten.

The district attorney’s office at times charges defendants under the law of parties that holds a person criminally responsible for the conduct of another person if the defendant solicits, encourages, directs or aids the other person to commit an offense.

The mother chose not to testify.

Prosecutors Sorrells and Morris showed jurors Snapchat and text message exchanges between the mother and Martinez in which the parents pondered ways in which to end the pregnancy in miscarriage or end the newborn’s life.

“Ima kill this baby,” the mother wrote in March 2021.

In a Snapchat message, the mother lamented the pregnancy’s changes to her body.

“omg I can’t wait to have my stomach flat again,” she wrote in August 2021.

The jury deliberated for about three hours and 15 minutes on Thursday before it asked Judge Kim to recess for the day. The panel was to return at 9:30 a.m. Friday to resume deliberations.