“Ima kill you”: Man found with stolen gun after shooting child’s mother in the face, police say

A convicted felon is behind bars after allegedly shooting his child’s mother in the face.

On Nov. 30, detectives with the fugitive apprehension team, along with detectives from the domestic violence task force, received information that a man with an outstanding warrant was hanging out near the Astro Apartments off Pendleton Street.

According to an affidavit, the subject of the warrant was identified as Brandon Harth, 35.

Harth was seen along with another man in the area of the apartments. Both men then starting walking on Jolson Avenue, according to the affidavit.

Both men were taken into custody in the 2700 block of Jolson Avenue without incident.

Harth had a black handgun in his waistband, records show.

He was shown to be a convicted felon, having pled guilty in 2007 to theft of property $1,000 - $10,000.

The gun came back stolen, according to the affidavit.

The other man had a backpack containing a small baggy of what appeared to be marijuana, as well as a scale.

Both men were taken to 201 Poplar.

According to another affidavit, on Nov. 18, a woman reported to police that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Harth, arrived at her aunt’s home unannounced.

The woman said she was at work that morning until mid-afternoon when Harth began texting her.

One text reportedly read, “It’s fun how the whole time you played me.”

The woman said she asked Harth to stop texting her, but he continued, the affidavit said.

Another text read, “I was there for you and you played me your brother already told me.”

The woman said that meant he knew where she was staying, police said.

Harth reportedly then texted, “You’ll never do nobody else like that,” “see you soon,” “u house.”

Police said the woman replied, “I already did a police report on you.”

Harth then texted her, “Ima kill you,” “laugh at that”.

When the woman told him the police “already know about u and ur warrant,” Harth texted back, “I don’t got nothing to lose.”

He then allegedly texted, “Lil b going to b a orphan,” referring to their son.

Police said Harth also texted, “you will never get away with this.”

After work, the woman went to her aunt’s apartment. She said he heard Harth’s voice out of a window while she was changing her six-month-old baby’s diaper in a guest bedroom, according to the affidavit.

Harth then asked her aunt if the woman was at home when she took out the trash.

He asked the woman to come outside.

The woman said she saw Harth with two guns, and he shot one of them three to four times, police said.

The woman was shot in the face and one bullet grazed her right hip, police said.

Harth is charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun and unlawful possession of a weapon, records show.

