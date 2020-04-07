IMA World Health partners with African Christian health network in seven-country coronavirus response

WASHINGTON and BALTIMORE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA World Health is partnering with the Africa Christian Health Associations Platform (ACHAP) in launching a response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in seven countries in west, central and east Africa.

IMA World Health, which has significant experience in responding to pandemics, including several outbreaks of Ebola in Africa, will work with ACHAP in responding to COVID-19 in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria. ACHAP is the coordinating body of 43 Christian health associations and faith-based associations in 32 African nations.

The ACHAP COVID-19 response in Africa will focus on providing information, technical assistance, equipment and supplies to implement infection prevention and control in health care facilities, which are chronically under-resourced and to support communities in surveillance and home-based care guidance. In addition, IMA World Health will work with ACHAP to:

In addition to its partnership with ACHAP, IMA World Health is responding to COVID-19 in Tanzania. Thanks to existing funding and cooperation from UK's Department for International Development (DFID), IMA World Health has been able to work quickly with Tanzania's Ministry of Health to set up a call center that will provide essential health information about COVID-19 as well as counter misinformation about the coronavirus.

