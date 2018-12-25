Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

Assessing Imaflex Inc.’s (CVE:IFX) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Below, I assess IFX’s latest performance announced on 30 September 2018 and evaluate these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

How Did IFX’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

IFX’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of CA$3.8m has jumped 19% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 64%, indicating the rate at which IFX is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Imaflex has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.3% exceeds the CA Packaging industry of 8.0%, indicating Imaflex has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Imaflex’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 1.5% to 16%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 57% to 47% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Imaflex’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Imaflex gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research Imaflex to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

