New image, new fair, new name, Lee County preps for 'Southwest Florida Ag Expo' on Feb. 29

The first really big event at the fairgrounds in North Fort Myers since Lee County assumed responsibility for operations and events has been set for late winter when the Lee County Civic Center Complex hosts the Southwest Florida Ag Expo.

This year’s Lee County agricultural exposition comes with a new name, but the events will be typical when the gates open to the 100th county fair next month. Ag Expo will is Thursday, Feb. 29 through Sunday, March10.

Ag Expo represents a re-branded continuation of century of events at the annual fair, with rides, food, entertainment and celebration of the displays of farm goods and animals.

As the county’s agricultural fair, the event has a long focus on events and activities for young people and their 4-H clubs draw a large crowd interested in seeing how the young farmers fared in raising farm animals and growing plants and produce.

The fair is a community festival which extends far beyond food and carnival rides. In addition to judging animal stock, there are contests, including photography, art, gardening and penmanship, among other creations that will vie for blue, red and white ribbons.

Lee County took over fair in October

Lee County Commissioners started taking some responsibility for the fair and operation of the fairgrounds in early 2023 after an examination of the fair site after Hurricane Ian revealed significant damage and wear, some of it long-standing. But buildings and equipment have undergone extensive repair and county officials say the fair is ready for the crowds that gather for the annual event.

Lee County Civic Center opened in 1978, is no longer the venue for public performances, graduations and shows that it once was. The site of the county fair, the county took over operation of the annual event at the end of 2023.

County commissioners took back operations at the fairgrounds after the commission voted to take over operations, when the county and the fair association came to an impasse over a new contract and the association said it would cancel the fair. The association canceled its plans for the fair and the county officially took it over.

The county's announcement of the dates for the 2024 fair was similar to remarks made by Commission Chair Mike Greenwell in October, when he made it clear that the fair, and everything that it means to Lee County, residents and visitors alike, would continue as a winter tradition.

"Lee County will be running the fair," Greenwell said in October. "The board has always been committed to having a 4-H and Future Farmers of America program as well as a county fair and we will have all of them."

How much does the fair cost in 2024?

Formal announcement of the fair dates was made Monday.

During the past year, commissioners approved funds to fix or replace equipment and making improvements to worn building buildings that had fallen into various stages of disrepair.

Admission prices for this year's fair are $10 for Adults, $5 for children 4-11 years old, and free for children younger than 3.

A single-day $25 “MegaPass” has been created for advance buyers of admission tickets. The ticket gives the buyer unlimited “mechanical” rides and gate admission on any date. The MegaPass, not yet on sale, must be purchased before the gates open February 27.

