Image of fiery Fox News Christmas tree from 2021, not 2023 pro-Palestinian rally | Fact check

The claim: Fox News Christmas tree was set on fire by Palestinian supporters

A Dec. 24 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows an image of a blazing Christmas tree.

“BREAKING: PRO PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATORS SET CHRISTMAS TREE ON FIRE OUTSIDE OF FOX NEWS HQ IN NEW YORK,” reads the post.

It received nearly 100 likes in four days. Other versions of the claim spread on TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Our rating: False

The image is two years old and has no connection to the current Israel-Hamas war. It shows the aftermath of an arson outside of Fox News headquarters in 2021.

Photo unrelated to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The photo in the post was included in various news reports of an arson outside of Fox News’ New York headquarters in December 2021.

Officials said 49-year-old Craig Tamanaha climbed the tree and set it on fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, 2021. He was later arrested and charged with crimes including arson, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

No one was injured in the fire, and Fox News later replaced the tree. Investigators said they did not believe the blaze was premeditated or politically motivated, CBS News reported.

There was a pro-Palestinian rally in New York on Christmas Day that resulted in several arrests on charges including vandalism and disorderly conduct, but there are no reports that protesters set a fire.

USA TODAY previously debunked a claim that a pro-Hamas mob vandalized a kosher restaurant in New York.

A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Police say a man is facing charges including arson for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan. The tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post caught fire early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

USA TODAY reached out to users who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

AFP Fact Check also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

