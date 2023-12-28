New image of Mohammed Dief, Hamas’ shadowy military commander, surfaces during war: report

A new image has been published by Israeli media purportedly showing the first glimpse in 30 years of Mohammed Deif -- the shadowy commander of Hamas’ military wing who has survived repeated assassination attempts.

The photo, first published by Channel 12 on Wednesday, reportedly was obtained by Israeli forces fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to The Times of Israel.

Ynetnews reports that the image dates back to 2018 and was likely captured at a social event, the Times of Israel adds.

"I won't address the publication about Mohammed Deif. We need to locate him and eliminate him as soon as possible," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari told Ynetnews. "It's a task that must be carried out. During operational activity in Gaza, we located a lot of intelligence material, mainly in underground tunnels."

An undated photo of Mohammad Deif, the mastermind of Hamas suicide bombings. A new image purportedly of Deif has been published by Israeli media in recent days.

The purported image of Deif is the first new one to surface of him in 30 years, according to i24 News. The photo shows a man in a wooded area with one eye closed. Fox News has not verified its authenticity.

It is believed that Deif has been confined to a wheelchair since an Israeli attack in 2006 during which he also lost an eye and an arm.

As the top commander of Hamas’ military wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Deif, 58, is thought to have been involved in planning the brutal Oct. 7 attacks that launched the Israel-Hamas war.

ISRAEL’S MOST WANTED: ‘BUTCHER OF KHAN YOUNIS,’ OTHER HAMAS TERRORISTS NOW IN IDF’S SIGHTS

A master bombmaker, Deif played an instrumental role in developing Hamas’ military capabilities, Israeli military and intelligence officials have said, including building up its rocket arsenal and attack strategy, as well as helping to design the subterranean tunnel system, which snakes for miles below the coastal enclave and which Israel is now trying to eradicate.

Deif has long eluded the Israelis, even surviving several assassination attempts.

In mid-December, Israel dropped leaflets over Gaza offering cash rewards amounting to $1 million for information leading to the capture of Hamas' top leadership.

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' Gaza leader and another top target of Israel, attends a meeting in Gaza City on April 30, 2022.

Atop the list is Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who's award is $400,000, followed by his brother, Muhammed at $300,000. Muhammed commands Hamas forces in southern Gaza. The leaflets also offer $200,000 for Rafaa Salameh, who commands the Khan Yunis Battalion, and $100,000 for Deif, according to the Tazpit Press Service.

Fox News’ Ruth Marks Eglash and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.





