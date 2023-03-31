New image released in hopes of solving Tuscaloosa County cold case from 1982

Tuscaloosa police have released a new enhanced digital image in hopes of identifying a woman found dead nearly 41 years ago in Tuscaloosa County.

Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said the woman's body was discovered in April 1982 in the Fosters area of Tuscaloosa County on the Black Warrior River. The woman’s body was found in relatively good condition and likely within 24-48 hours of her violent death.

"Autopsy examination revealed that her death was criminal and she suffered extensive trauma," Kennedy said.

Tuscaloosa police have released a new image in hopes of identifying a woman found dead in Tuscaloosa County in 1982.

Anyone who recognizes the victim from the new image or who believes they have information relevant to the case can call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616 or the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

Police took color 35-millimeter photographs of the victim at the time her body was recovered and these photographs were used back then in an attempt to identify her.

"Investigators spent a great deal of time searching missing person reports and publicizing this case, but were unable to identify the victim," Kennedy said. "The more recent investigation into her identity has included exhumation."

Kennedy said the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has recently worked with the Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Lab at Louisiana State University to create new images of the victim by using the original 1982 photographs and medical records.

The FACES Lab uses forensic imaging to create images of victims that are life-like, and more representative of how a victim would have actually appeared in life.

Kennedy said records indicate the victim was a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches, with black/brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes and type “O” blood. She wore size 7 tennis shoes and the medical examiner at the time reported that she previously been pregnant and/or given birth to a child sometime in her life.

"The case has been investigated diligently and has been revisited throughout the years, but the victim has never been identified," Kennedy said.

"We are releasing these images to the public now in hopes that an acquaintance or family member may recognize the victim, so that she can be identified, and provide new leads into the investigation of her death," he said.

