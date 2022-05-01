New image released of teen who attacked Brooklyn Jewish man: police

A new image was released Sunday of one of the teens who jumped a Jewish man in an unprovoked, caught-on-video beatdown on April 1 in Brooklyn.

The 21-year-old Hasidic victim was walking down Gerry St. near Harrison Ave. in South Williamsburg just before 8 p.m. when the teens attacked, cops said.

Surveillance video recovered at the scene shows the teens throwing their victim against a parked box truck as they punch and kick him to the ground.

The teens ran off; the victim suffered minor injuries to his mouth and was treated at the scene, cops said.

Police said the Hasidic man had absolutely no interaction with the teens before they ran up and jumped him; cops believe he was targeted because he is Jewish.

The NYPD hate crimes unit is investigating the assault.

One of the teens involved, whose name is being withheld by police due to his age, was arrested a day after the attack in connection with a carjacking, police said. Arresting officers recognized the 16-year-old suspect as one of the assailants wanted in the South Williamsburg attack ― and charged him with gang assault and assault as a hate crime.

Police are still searching for the other suspects.

After another more extensive look around the area, cops were able to digitally track one of the suspects into a building, where he was recorded by a surveillance camera.

Cops released the image, as well as pictures of the teens walking down Harrison Ave., in the hope someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding Friday’s attack in South Williamsburg is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.