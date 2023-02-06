Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

With its stock down 6.7% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Image Resources (ASX:IMA). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Image Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Image Resources is:

29% = AU$34m ÷ AU$117m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.29 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Image Resources' Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

First thing first, we like that Image Resources has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 16% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Image Resources' considerable five year net income growth of 48% was to be expected.

We then compared Image Resources' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 33% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Image Resources''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Image Resources Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Image Resources' very high three-year median payout ratio of 103% suggests that the company is paying more to its shareholders than what it is earning. Despite this, the company's earnings grew significantly as we saw above. Having said that, the high payout ratio is definitely risky and something to keep an eye on. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Image Resources.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Image Resources only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Image Resources certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its high ROE which likely led to the growth in earnings. Bear in mind, the company reinvests little to none of its profits, which means that investors aren't necessarily reaping the full benefits of the high rate of return. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Image Resources and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

