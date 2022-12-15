Image Scan Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: UK£0.002 loss per share (vs UK£0.002 profit in FY 2021)

Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£2.00m (down 30% from FY 2021).

Net loss: UK£271.5k (down by 213% from UK£239.9k profit in FY 2021).

UK£0.002 loss per share (down from UK£0.002 profit in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Image Scan Holdings Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 33% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.0% growth forecast for the Electronic industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Electronic industry.

The company's shares are down 2.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Image Scan Holdings (including 3 which are a bit unpleasant).

