Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 123% Share Price Gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) share price has soared 123% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In more good news, the share price has risen 7.4% in thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 4.4% in the last month.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Image Sensing Systems moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Image Sensing Systems share price is up 41% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 36% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 12% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.36.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 12% in the last year, Image Sensing Systems shareholders lost 8.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 17%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

