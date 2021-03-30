- By GF Value





The stock of Image Sensing Systems (NAS:ISNS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.61 per share and the market cap of $24.7 million, Image Sensing Systems stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Image Sensing Systems is shown in the chart below.





Image Sensing Systems Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because Image Sensing Systems is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Image Sensing Systems has a cash-to-debt ratio of 8.14, which is better than 75% of the companies in Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Image Sensing Systems is 9 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Image Sensing Systems is strong. This is the debt and cash of Image Sensing Systems over the past years:

Image Sensing Systems Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Image Sensing Systems has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $13.2 million and earnings of $0.2 a share. Its operating margin is 4.62%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Image Sensing Systems at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Image Sensing Systems over the past years:

Story continues

Image Sensing Systems Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Image Sensing Systems is -4.3%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -17.5%, which ranks worse than 84% of the companies in Hardware industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Image Sensing Systems's ROIC is 8.28 while its WACC came in at 8.43. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Image Sensing Systems is shown below:

Image Sensing Systems Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

In conclusion, the stock of Image Sensing Systems (NAS:ISNS, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 84% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Image Sensing Systems stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

