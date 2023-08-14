Image shows aftermath of SpaceX launch, not weapon starting Hawaii fires | Fact check

The claim: An image shows a directed energy weapon beam that caused the Maui fires

An Aug. 10 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows a beam of light connecting the ground and sky, with smoke billowing around it and a body of water in front of it.

“This photo is circulating social media. Apparently, this beam was captured before the Hawaii fires,” the post reads in part. “Can anyone confirm?”

Commenters took it to be presenting a cause for the fires.

"This has ALL the hallmarks of a DEW (directed-energy weapon)," one said.

The post was shared more than 40 times in one day. An Aug. 10 Rumble post with the same image was shared more than 400 times on Facebook.

Our rating: False

The image is from a 2018 SpaceX launch in California. Beams of light like those pictured can appear in photos for a number of reasons. Investigators have not identified a certain cause of the fires yet, but dry vegetation and high winds are being looked at as factors.

Rocket launch documented in slide show

The post is attempting to put forth a cause for the wildfires in Maui that erupted Aug. 8, killed more than 90 people and displaced thousands more.

But the image was taken more than five years earlier and more than 2,000 miles away.

The picture, which can be seen in a slideshow of the launch and numerous other places online, was taken May 22, 2018, after the liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket from what is now Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket left a flaming trail of exhaust as it lifted off on a mission that placed seven satellites in orbit.

Fact check: False claim ‘chemtrails’ and HAARP are used to manipulate the weather

Officials have not yet determined a cause of the fire, but investigators in Hawaii are focusing on a number of factors that created the conditions for the deadly fires on Maui, including strong winds, an abundance of dry vegetation and low humidity.

Claims that directed energy weapons, such as microwaves or lasers, have sparked wildfires are not new. The Rumble post sharing the image claims such a weapon caused fires in recent years in Paradise, Calif., and near Boulder, Colo. Such claims have been repeatedly debunked.

The energy weapon conspiracy claims are often accompanied by photos that include beams of light connecting the ground and sky, but those can have a number of explanations.

Light streaks in photos can be caused by slow shutter speeds, which highlight the movement of the brightest object in the picture. They can also come from light pillars, where tiny ice crystals reflect light toward the ground. These phenomena are most common in the winter and at northern latitudes.

Another frequent explanation is the “rolling shutter effect.” Some digital cameras do not capture an entire image at once, exposing only part of the sensor in the camera at a time. That can cause distortions in still and moving images.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maui fires not caused by light beam in image | Fact check