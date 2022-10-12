Image shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting Russia in 2019, not 2022

AFP Middle East North Africa, AFP Mexico, AFP South Korea
·3 min read

An image of Kim Jong Un has been shared repeatedly in posts that claim the North Korean leader visited Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech in September 2022. Some posts written in Korean also claim South Korean media ignored Kim's visit. But the claim -- which circulated as Russia pushed on with its war in neighbouring Ukraine -- is false. The posts show Kim's visit to the Russian port city of Vladivostok in April 2019 for a summit with Putin.

"North Korea's president visited Moscow, where the Russian president delivered a speech," reads the Korean-language claim posted on Facebook on October 3.

"This wasn't even reported in domestic [South Korean] media...it looks like very important news. The fact that [Kim] went there during such an urgent time showed this."

The post includes a photo of Kim shaking hands with various official-looking figures that has been taken from this tweet published on September 30, 2022.

The tweet's English-language caption reads, "In an unprecedented visit.. North Korean president arrives in Moscow to coincide with upcoming speech by Russian president today."

Screenshot of the misleading claim shared on Facebook. Captured October 11, 2022.

Putin delivered a speech on September 30 as he signed treaties to ratify the annexation of areas in Ukraine under Russia's occupation.

North Korea has voiced support for Russia's decision and accused the United States and its allies of acting like a gangster by leading a drive at the UN against Moscow's behaviour, AFP reported on October 3.

The United States and other Western countries have called those referendums shams carried out at gunpoint and vowed never to recognise the annexation.

The same image and a video of Kim with the same officials were shared in similar Korean-language posts here on Twitter and here on Daum Cafe, a South Korean social media website.

Other social media users shared a similar claim in English-language posts here, here and here.

The claim, however, is false.

As of October 11, there have been no official reports about a meeting between Kim and Putin this year.

The posts actually show Kim greeting Russian delegates during a meeting with Putin in the Russian city of Vladivostok in April 2019.

Old meeting

A reverse image search on Google found corresponding news footage of the same meeting posted on YouTube by Singapore-based Channel NewsAsia (CNA) on April 25, 2019.

The video's description reads, "North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to seek closer ties as they met face-to-face on Thursday (Apr 25) for the first time.

"The two men held talks two months after Kim's summit with US President Donald Trump ended in disagreement."

Below is a screenshot comparison of the image shared in the false Facebook posts (left) and the news footage published by CNA in 2019 (right):

Screenshot comparison of the image shared alongside the misleading claim on Facebook (left) and the news footage published by CNA in 2019 (right)

Kim arrived in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok, located just across North Korea's northern border, for a summit meeting with Putin, AFP reported on April 24, 2019.

The same footage was published on April 25, 2019 by several other news organisations -- as seen here, here and here.

The Kremlin subsequently released various photos of the meeting between the North Korean and Russian officials on its official website, dated April 25.

In two of the photos, published here and here, Kim and Putin can be seen greeting delegates.

AFP's Spanish-language fact check team previously debunked posts that made a similar claim about the same meeting in 2019.

Recommended Stories

  • What’s Next After North Korea’s Latest Barrage of Weapon Tests

    During a holiday filled with fireworks and celebrations, North Korean state media released photos showing Kim Jong Un supervising drills simulating nuclear strikes against the U.S. and South Korea. The images hint at what could be next for the regime’s negotiations with the West. Photo Composite: Emily Siu

  • S.Korea's Yoon says N.Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that North Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons, as the isolated country threatened to beef up its capability to attack its southern neighbour. "North Korea is consistently developing and upgrading its nuclear weapons and posing nuclear threats to not only our Republic of Korea but the world," Yoon told reporters, referring to South Korea by its official name.

  • Democratic senator threatens to freeze weapons sales to Saudi Arabia over support of Russia

    Strong remarks by chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee indicate possible sea change in US policy

  • Russian ex-president Medvedev on Kyiv wanted list

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has been on a list of wanted persons compiled by Ukrainian security officials for more than half a year, Ukraine's SBU security service said on Monday. The statement said Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security, was wanted under a section of the criminal code dealing with attempts to undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity and the inviolability of its borders.

  • G-7 leaders promise ‘severe consequences’ if Russia uses chemical, nuclear weapons

    The Group of Seven (G-7) leaders met virtually on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hours after Russia launched its latest barrage of strikes against the country, vowing to hold the Kremlin accountable if it follows through on its threats of using nuclear weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched dozens of missiles that landed in…

  • Packers defense has a crosser problem

    The Packers are getting gashed by crossing routes through the first five games.

  • Greta Thunberg Says Ditching Nuclear Power While Keeping Coal Is 'A Mistake'

    The famed teenage activist wades into one of Germany's fiercest debates.

  • Zelenskyy asks to convene urgent meeting of G7 due to Russian Federation terrorists attacks

    IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 12:02 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he asked the Chancellor of Germany, which currently chairs the G7, to urgently convene a meeting of the group due to Russia's massive missile strikes on Ukraine on 10 October.

  • Russians have been planning missile strikes on Kyiv and its infrastructure since the beginning of October

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 14:09 PM Ukrainian Intelligence has announced that the Russians have been planning missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital and infrastructure since early October.

  • All eyes on Georgia Senate race ahead of midterm elections

    ABC News political director Rick Klein reacts to Herschel Walker denying abortion allegations in an ABC News interview, and discusses what we can expect ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of kidnapping, torturing Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant deputy head

    Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear power company, on Tuesday said that Russia had kidnapped and tortured the deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Russian forces have occupied the nuclear power plant for months as Ukrainian staff operate it and shelling continues nearby, but reports have become more dire since Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories, including…

  • Pistons loaded with talent from Ivey to Bogdanovic to Duren

    The Detroit Pistons seem to be on their way up from rock bottom, assembling a dynamic backcourt, acquiring a veteran scorer and keeping a nucleus of promising young players. “It’s the most talent we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said coach Dwane Casey, entering his fifth season in Detroit. Cade Cunningham, who validated Detroit's decision to draft him No. 1 overall in 2021, and speedy guard Jaden Ivey, the fifth pick in June, may provide a needed dose of hope for the franchise's future.

  • Ben Sasse Visit to University of Florida Met with Student Protests over Likely Presidential Appointment

    University of Florida student protesters interrupted a forum where Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) was speaking on Monday, voicing displeasure at the Nebraska Republican being the only finalist in the running to be the school’s next president.

  • Spike missile heads toward long-range precision munition shoot-off

    See what it looked like in previous testing, from Apache helo to missile impact.

  • TV debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist is back on

    The only TV debate between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist had been postponed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Sounds Off on ‘White Supremacists’ Kanye West and Tucker Carlson

    ABC“It was a very busy weekend for our future president,” Jimmy Kimmel joked during his monologue Monday night, referring to Kanye West, who he called “Ye-zier than ever” after he was locked out of his Twitter account for posting his blatantly antisemitic threat against Jewish people.After reading the tweet aloud and hearing the groans from his audience, the late-night host said, “Even Mel Gibson is like, reel it in, buddy.” And then, “I guess my Kanye-themed bar mitzvah is off!”From there, Kimm

  • Lukashenko decides that state security agencies should submit only to him

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 23:47 Belarusian state security bodies will now submit only to Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of the country. Source: website of the President of Belarus Details: As reported, on 10 October, Lukashenko signed decrees concerning the improvement of activities of the state security bodies system.

  • Sweden won't share Nord Stream investigation findings with Russia - PM

    Sweden won't share findings of the investigation into the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines with Russian authorities or Gazprom, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday. A Swedish crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe has found evidence of detonations and prosecutors suspect sabotage.

  • Transport stopped in Ivano-Frankivsk: the Russian missile attack on Ukraine continues

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 11:02 Due to Russian missile attacks on 10 October, transport has been halted in Ivano-Frankivsk. Source: Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv in a video message Quote: "Please be in shelters as much as possible.

  • Zelenskyy records video address standing outside on Bankova Street

    Mass Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10 have two aims: to strike energy facilities and terrorize people, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address recorded outside the presidential office on Bankova Street in Kyiv. This is his second video address of the morning.