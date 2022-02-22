Image shows two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near Utah ski resort

Two helicopters participating in a training exercise crashed near a ski resort in Utah, the state's National Guard said Tuesday. No crew members were injured.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near Mineral Basin and the Snowbird Ski Resort. The two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were damaged, the Utah National Guard said.

An image from the scene shows the helicopters on the ground near groups of skiers.

Two helicopters crashed Tuesday morning near Mineral Basin in Utah. / Credit: @LifterMike93 via Twitter

It is not clear what caused the crash, but a National Guard aviation representative is scheduled to make a statement at 1 p.m. local time.

The ski resort has closed Mineral Basin to skiing, along with several of its chairlifts, according to CBS affiliate KUTV.

