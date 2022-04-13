New images of Brooklyn subway shooter released as manhunt for suspect stretches into second day

The NYPD released new images Wednesday of the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter as a massive manhunt for the fugitive stretched into a second day.

Frank Robert James, 61, remained on the loose 24 hours after his alleged shocking and unprovoked Tuesday assault inside a packed morning rush hour N train in Brooklyn where 10 riders were shot and 13 more injured around 8:30 a.m. Mayor Adams said James was officially a suspect in the horrifying attack where a smoke bomb was detonated before nearly three dozens bullets were fired inside the cramped car.

Smartphones around the city blared with alerts urging New Yorkers to contact authorities with any information about the suspect.

Adams vowed the suspect would be put in handcuffs.

“There was a clear desire to create terror,” said Adams during a morning appearance on WNYC. “When you bring a smoke bomb, when you bring an automatic weapon, wear a gas mask, in a very methodical way injure and attempt to harm innocent New Yorkers — that is terror. We’re going to call it as we see it.”

The motive behind the shooting spree remained unclear, with James — wearing a gas mask and a construction vest — slipping away from the chaotic crime scene. A police source said it was a miracle that no one was killed, and investigators recovered 33 .9mm shell casings from inside the car where James was heard to say “start running” before the shooting began.

“We’re going to bring him to justice and have him prosecuted for his actions,” the mayor said Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for info leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

NYU-Langone Hospital-Brooklyn treated 21 of the train victims for smoke inhalation and gunshot wounds, with 16 released by Wednesday morning and the remaining five listed in stable condition. Two of the shooting victims were still receiving treatment at Maimonides Hospital, where three other straphangers were treated and released.

Authorities believe the shooter was acting alone when he went on the bloody rampage that sent terrified train riders sprinting for safety as smoke billowed from the subway car.

The gun was recovered at the scene, along with 33 shell casings, 15 more bullets, a hatchet and a bag filled with fireworks and smoke grenades, said Chief of Detectives James Essig. James has a criminal record in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to police sources.

.