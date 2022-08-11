Images of Irvine dermatologist allegedly poisoning her husband with Drano released

Screenshots allegedly showing the moments a dermatologist in Irvine, California, spiking her husband’s lemonade with Drano have been released to news outlets.

Dr. Yue Yu, 45, who goes by the nickname Emily, was arrested on Aug. 4 after her husband Dr. Jack Chen, a radiologist, submitted video evidence that purportedly shows her poisoning him for at least a month. The couple have been married for 10 years.

Chen, who started tasting chemicals in his drink in March, reportedly presented three videos captured by a hidden camera on July 11, July 18 and July 25. Screenshots shared with news outlets show Yu holding what appears to be a gallon of Drano.

“She [Yu] takes up the bottle, she pours it in, puts the cap back on and puts it back under the sink as though nothing else was happening in her day,” Chen’s lawyer, Steven Hittelman, told CBS News.

Hittelman said his client began developing unusual symptoms in March and April. Chen began to “connect the dots” after confirming with another doctor that he had physical issues, including gastritis, stomach ulcers and inflammation of the esophagus.

Yu, who has not been charged, was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bail. Chen, on the other hand, has filed for a temporary restraining order.

In his request, Chen accused Yu of physical and emotional abuse which extended to their children, who are aged 7 and 8.

“Emily would call me a ‘f*cking assh*le’ and other insults,” Chen wrote, according to the New York Post. “Currently she minimizes my existence by telling the children in front of me, ‘tell him’ to do something without addressing me. She would have the children to tell me to do menial tasks for her.”

“Emily’s parenting, if you could call it that, revolves around yelling, insulting, verbally abusing, hitting, pushing, pulling and being emotionally abusive,” he added.

Chen, who is now in recovery, has also filed for divorce and is seeking sole custody of their children. However, the videos he presented may not be enough to push the case against Yu.

“Toxicology would have to support the fact that he had some foreign substance in his body that was poisonous and it would have to be proven that it stemmed from her,” criminal law specialist Lou Shapiro told Eyewitness News.

The fact that Chen is also a doctor with access to medications and substances may also be used by Yu to defend herself in court.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she comes back and says, ‘I didn’t put that there. If there’s any foreign substance in his system that was planted by himself as part of his full set-up to get custody of our kids,’” Shapiro added.

Featured Image via Hittelman Family Law Group