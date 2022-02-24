Images of Moscow's Kremlin as 'military operation' launches on Ukraine
Images of Moscow's Kremlin as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "military operation" in Ukraine.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said in a statement late Wednesday night that Russia's military operation in Ukraine brings the "need to expel the current" leadership in Moscow "into sharp focus."The statement was issued soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine, following weeks of speculation about a potential invasion."This unprovoked attack has brought into sharp focus...
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel says he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix in September after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine earlier Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. After President Vladimir Putin defiantly announced he was launching a military operation, Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border.
Nepal's parliament is set to begin debates on Thursday on an agreement for a $500 million grant from the United States, with a vote that could break the governing alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who took over in July last year. The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government aid agency, agreed in 2017 to provide a $500 million grant to fund a 300-km (187-mile) electricity transmission line and a road improvement project in Nepal. The grant is part of an international agreement and is to be governed by the principles of international law.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday military operations in Ukraine.
Two Blackhawk helicopters crashed within a few hundred yards of a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a training exercise as skiers on a nearby lift watched a huge cloud of snow billow into the air. Amazingly, none of men and women aboard the helicopter or the dozens of skiers nearby were injured, authorities said. Utah National Guard spokesman Jared Jones said that the crash occurred during a standard training exercise on U.S. Forest Service land just outside the boundaries of Snowbird Ski Resort, about 28 miles (47 kilometers) from Salt Lake City.
From Preen by Thornton Bregazzi's lyrical performance to the rising stars from Central Saint Martins, see our roundup of the best of London Fashion Week.
The rising model (daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost) wears a vintage Versace lace-up dress to the Perfect Magazine London Fashion Week party hosted by Katie Grand and Bryan Tambao at The Standard in London. The actress teams a mini dress with edgy, lace-up boots at the Ozwald Boateng show during London Fashion Week. The actress teams her polka-dot dress with leather opera-length gloves and a bold red lip at the Erdem show during London Fashion Week.
Russian residents will be limited to conducting digital currency transactions through licensed operators, a restriction that in effect renders peer-to-peer trades illegal, according to the Ministry of Finance's proposed bill on regulating cryptocurrencies. Only certified cryptocurrency wallets will be allowed. While the document, titled On the Digital Currency, hasn’t been published on the parliament website, a legal expert who obtained the draft shared it with CoinDesk.
SB 198, which seeks to scrub South Dakota's juvenile correction laws from 2015 under SB 73, passed after lengthy discussion with a 22-13 vote.
The US House candidate said she mixed wine with a new medication that caused an "adverse reaction" leading her to hallucinate.
Ukrainian development professional: It is time the United States, NATO and the European Union stand up for the values they claim to hold.
Digital-currency prices continue to fall, but the optimism of crypto evangelists continues unabated.
The Justice Department is shifting its approach to countering Chinese national security threats as civil rights advocates argue that it's anti-Asian.
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Insurance agent Emily Kwong, 30, is struggling to home-school her five-year-old daughter and is worried she has learned nothing due to Hong Kong's strict COVID-19 restrictions that have forced toddlers and teens into online classes. The government said on Tuesday that mass testing for the city's 7.4 million people would start in March.
The United States and other United Nations Security Council members slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for attacking Ukraine as the 15-member body met in New York to try and defuse weeks of mounting tensions. In an address on Russian state TV, broadcast at the same time as the U.N. Security Council began its meeting in New York, Putin announced his military operation in eastern Ukraine. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the council meeting it was "the saddest moment" in his more than five years in the job, appealing: "President Putin, in the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia."
Russia’s war with Ukraine hit global markets on Thursday, causing crypto prices to slump.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapEuropean energy prices soared after Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine, prompting Western governments to vow further sanctions in resp
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to launch his re-election bid soon, focusing on a handful of big policy ideas, government sources told Reuters, with a first campaign rally likely to be held on March 5. Macron, 44, will be entering the presidential race just a few weeks before the election's first round on April 10 and will hold only a few large campaign rallies, the sources said. "Everything is ready for the first 15 days following the announcement of his candidacy: first campaign trip, which meeting, which media and themes," a government source said.
STORY: "We are already handing out weapons, and will hand them out to defend our country to everyone who wants and has the capacity to defend our sovereignty. The future of Ukraine depends on every citizen," he said in a speech addressing the nation. Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.Zelenskiy also urged Ukrainians to become blood donors in hospitals for wounded soldiers.
A Missouri state senator punished for wearing overalls on the Senate floor blocked any work from getting done Tuesday in protest. Republican Sen. Mike Moon, a candidate for U.S. Congress who once videotaped himself gutting a chicken to make a political point, filibustered to stop even administrative tasks from moving forward. Moon read a book on prisoners of war before the Senate adjourned for the day without taking action.