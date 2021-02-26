Images of North Korean defector who swam for six hours to reach South Korea

Reuters

Cuba has approved a long called-for decree on animal welfare in what some rights activists are hailing as an unusual triumph of civil society in the Communist-run country where animal sacrifice and cock and dog fighting remain commonplace. Although details remain scarce, the new legislation will become clear within 90 days when it is published in the Official Gazette. "Cuba was one of the few countries in Latin America that didn't have an animal welfare law so to have one now is an immense joy," Fernando Gispert, President of the Havana branch of the Cuban Association of Veterinary Medicine.