Images of North Korean defector who swam for six hours to reach South Korea
A South Korean TV station has released CCTV footage of a North Korean defector in South Korea on 16 February before he was caught. The man, reportedly in his 20s, landed north of the town of Goseong on the east coast. The North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world's most fortified borders and was caught only after apparently falling asleep.
