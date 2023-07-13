Images of possible killer released

Jul. 13—HIGH POINT — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say may be the person who killed a High Point man last month and set his house on fire.

Police released three images of a Hispanic man wearing a New York Yankees hat, which appear to have been isolated from video footage, and referred to him in a press release as a suspect in the death of Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41.

Noriega was found badly burned June 28 in his modest, single-story house in the 400 block of Burge Place near Blair Park Golf Course in the Sherwood Village neighborhood.

The High Point Police Department said the next day that Noriega died from injuries that weren't related to the fire and that investigators were looking for a white trailer believed to have been stolen by the person who killed Noriega. The trailer was found later in Greensboro.

No other information about Noriega's death or the fire at his house has been released.

Crime Stoppers also is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest or an indictment in Noriega's death, more than the usual reward.

Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect's identity or where he might be submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of High Point by calling 336-889-4000 or downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.