(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Rain and snow falling across Southern Colorado. Slushy conditions were reported on roads across the region on Friday, Feb. 3.

FOX21’s Weather Cameras captured the interesting weather conditions.

Woodland Park

Pueblo River Walk

Monument

Downtown Colorado Springs

The National Weather Service Pueblo also shared these images from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Raton Pass Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

Highway 50 through Pueblo Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

I-25 between Pueblo and Colorado Springs Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

