New images reveal Jupiter's Great Red Spot and its smaller counterpart, Red Spot Jr., in stunning detail

New images reveal Jupiter's Great Red Spot and its smaller counterpart, Red Spot Jr., in stunning detail
Aylin Woodward
·5 min read
noir lab jupiter hubble
Three images of Jupiter show the gas giant in different types of light: infrared (left), visible, and ultraviolet (right). International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/NASA/ESA, M.H. Wong and I. de Pater (UC Berkeley) et al.

  • Two telescopes have captured stunning images of Jupiter in regular, infrared, and ultraviolet light.

  • The images can help astronomers study storms and hot spots in the planet's atmosphere.

  • Infrared imaging revealed that Jupiter's shrinking Great Red Spot is riddled with holes.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Jupiter looks good in all kinds of light.

A set of images released Tuesday show the planet in infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light. The combination reveals Jupiter's characteristic Great Red Spot - a cyclonic storm large enough to engulf the Earth - in stunning detail. Also visible in the photos is the Great Red Spot's smaller counterpart, aptly nicknamed Red Spot Jr. That storm, whose scientific name is Oval BA, appears to the bottom right of the Great Red Spot in the visible-light and ultraviolet images.

Astronomers were able to photograph Jupiter's atmosphere in these different wavelengths of light by using both a camera on NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and an infrared imager on the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii. The images were first captured on January 11, 2017.

Such photos can help researchers glean new insight into the super-storms, hot spots, and cyclones that define the gas giant's stormy atmosphere.

The Great Red Spot is riddled with holes

noirlab jupiter hubble
This infrared view of Jupiter was created from data captured on January 11, 2017 by the Gemini Observatory in Hawaii. nternational Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, M.H. Wong (UC Berkeley) et al. Acknowledgments: M. Zamani

The infrared image of Jupiter shows that the cloud cover of the Great Red Spot is full of holes. Through these gaps, heat from the planet's surface is leaking into the atmosphere.

In visible light, the holes look like swaths of different, darker clouds, but the infrared image confirmed that there aren't any clouds in those darker patches. They're just gaps in the giant storm.

"It's kind of like a jack-o-lantern," Michael Wong, a planetary scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, said last year.

Wong helped produce the new infrared image of Jupiter. He thinks the Great Red Spot's mottled visage could be explained by swirling wind currents.

"The closest analog is eddies in the ocean," he said in a release. "As the storm clouds spin, you can get little anomalies from these eddies that form streaks by just winding up."

noir lab jupiter hubble
This visible-light image of Jupiter was created from data captured by a camera on the Hubble Space Telescope on January 11, 2017. NASA/ESA/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M.H. Wong and I. de Pater (UC Berkeley) et al. Acknowledgments: M. Zamani

To create the infrared images, Wong's team used a technique called "lucky imaging." That's when a ground telescope takes many short-exposure images of the same spot, and researchers then select the sharpest ones (which are generally taken in moments when Earth's atmosphere was creating little interference). By stitching together these images of each region, the researchers crafted a portrait of the entire planet.

Keeping tabs on Jupiter's Great Red Spot using different types of imaging may help solve the mystery of its shrinking. In the 1800s, the Great Red Spot was almost 25,000 miles across. Since then it's shrunk by 60% - according to Wong's team, the spot is currently only 10,000 miles wide.

A view of Red Spot Jr.

noir lab jupiter hubble
This ultraviolet image of Jupiter was created from data captured by a camera on the Hubble Space Telescope on January 11, 2017. NASA/ESA/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M.H. Wong and I. de Pater (UC Berkeley) et al. Acknowledgments: M. Zamani

Jupiter's Red Spot Jr. formed in 2000, when three storms merged together. Although the region appears red in the visible-light image, that's not always the case - when the spot first formed, it was white. Then it turned red several years later, and in the four years since Hubble took the newly released images, the red spot has changed back to white again.

Although Red Spot Jr. isn't visible in the infrared-light view of Jupiter, four large hot spots near Jupiter's equator do appear in the image. Like in the Great Red Spot, these bright patches are regions where heat from the planet below oozes into the atmosphere.

noirlab jupiter
This infrared view of Jupiter was created from data captured on January 11, 2017 by the international Gemini Observatory in Hawaii. International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, M.H. Wong (UC Berkeley) et al. Acknowledgments: M. Zamani

Another feature visible in the infrared image is a bright streak atop a darker patch in the planet's northern hemisphere.

This band is likely a giant cyclone, or series of cyclones, nearly 45,000 miles wide.

noir lab jupiter hubble
Labels added to this Hubble image of Jupiter point out several atmospheric features, including the Great Red Spot, and Red Spot Jr. NASA/ESA/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M.H. Wong and I. de Pater (UC Berkeley) et al.

At visible wavelengths, the cyclones appears dark brown, so this type of feature is known as a "brown barge."

Morgan McFall-Johnsen contributed to this story.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space

    Instruments aboard NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft, which nine years ago exited our solar system's outer reaches, have detected a faint monotonous hum caused by the constant vibrations of the small amounts of gas found in the near-emptiness of interstellar space, scientists said. This hum has a frequency of about 3 kilohertz (kHz).

  • Researchers found a fossil of three sea creatures eating each other

    Finding fossils of creatures that lived 180 million years ago isn't easy. The vast majority of the fossilized remains that are found from millions of years ago are of animals doing their own thing on their own. On rare occasions, fossils of animals interacting have been found. These are often animals of the same species or sometimes two different species in a predator-prey relationship. Those are quite rare but extremely exciting and valuable to researchers. So, you can imagine the excitement of the team of scientists that found fossilized evidence of an interaction between not two, but three different species. The fossils were found in Germany by what is described as an "amateur collector" who just happened to stumble across an absolutely incredible discovery. The fossils are that of an ancient crustacean and a squid, with a special cameo by a hungry shark. The fossils are the subject of a new paper published in the Swiss Journal of Palaeontology. It's a ridiculously fortunate scenario for the researchers, as the fossils provide information about the creatures themselves but also about their behaviors and predatory relationships. Based on what the researchers could gather from the fossils, they believe the scenario played out as follows: The squid likely snatched up the crustacean — a member of the Proeryon family, which looked a bit like a lobster or crab but had "long, thin claws" — and was in the midst of cracking it open to feast when it was attacked by another predator. The scientists think that the predator that surprised the squid may have been a species of ancient shark, though they can't say for certain. However, whatever it was, it was powerful enough to bit the squid and cause enough damage to fatally wound it. The squid, possibly still alive but gravely injured, drifted to the bottom of the sea and died with the crustacean (or at least its rigid outer skin) still in its mouth. The odds of such a scenario unfolding in the ancient ocean may not have been super rare. Predators often like to ambush prey while they least expect it, including while they are hunting for food. However, the fact that the squid and crustacean tumbled to the seabed and ended up being fossilized in the sediment while still attached is quite remarkable. The fact that the shark didn't finish its meal is also fortunate. If it had torn the squid apart and made a meal of it, this unique combination fossil simply wouldn't exist at all. There is a lot we can learn about ancient creatures based on the behavior of their modern relatives. That being said, it's always nice to have proof, and these fossils serve as a time capsule that allows scientists to look into the distant past.

  • NASA spacecraft detects a constant 'hum' deep in the cosmos

    NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft has detected a curious and persistent plasma "hum" in interstellar space, beyond the edge of the solar system.

  • China defends handling of rocket that fell to Earth

    China’s government defended its handling of a rocket booster that burned up over the Indian Ocean and said Monday it was unfairly being held to different standards than the U.S. and other space programs. The administrator of the American space agency and others accused Beijing of acting recklessly by allowing its rocket to fall to Earth seemingly uncontrolled Sunday after carrying a space station into orbit. “China has been closely tracking its trajectory and issued statements on the re-entry situation in advance,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

  • Explainer-Why all the fuss over falling debris from China's most powerful rocket?

    China launched into orbit last month the first piece of a permanent space station using its most powerful rocket, but international focus has fallen instead on the re-entry of debris which critics say has been shrouded in secrecy. The Long March 5B rocket successfully delivered its payload into orbit on April 29, in the first of 11 missions needed to complete China's first permanent space station by 2022. Media reports warned of an "uncontrolled" re-entry of the rocket's core stage, rekindling memories of debris from the flight of the first Long March 5B in May 2020, which damaged buildings when it landed in Ivory Coast.

  • Boeing's 737 Max aircraft under scrutiny again

    The discovery of a potential electrical fault last month led to the renewed grounding of more than 100 planes.

  • This Is the Single Deadliest Animal on Earth, According to Data

    The countless creatures that make up the Earth's animal kingdom often appear as ferocious as they do fascinating. But while coming face-to-face with a great white shark or a deadly cobra is a terrifying scenario for most of us to imagine, the truth of the matter is that even the scariest looking beasts roaming the world's wildest terrain or sleekly swimming through its vast oceans are rarely out to hurt people—at least not for the sport of it, that is. Something that, unfortunately, definitely can't be said for human beings. Still, we wanted to see which animals kill the most humans in an average year. To get that information, we consulted a blog post written by Bill Gates—yes, that Bill Gates—in which he presented an infographic of the world's deadliest animals, based on data from the World Health Organization and several other sources. And it turns out, the deadliest animal is much smaller than you'd expect. Read on to find out the deadliest animals to humans around the world, based on how many people they kill on average each year. 15 Sharks Deaths per year: 6 14 Wolves Deaths per year: 10 13 Lions Deaths per year: 22RELATED: This Is the Deadliest Road in America, According to Data. 12 Elephants Deaths per year: 500 11 Hippopotamuses Deaths per year: 500 10 Tapeworms Deaths per year: 700 9 Crocodiles Deaths per year: 1,000 8 Ascaris roundworms Deaths per year: 4,500 7 Tsetse flies Deaths per year: 10,000 6 Assassin bugs Deaths per year: 12,000 5 Freshwater snails Deaths per year: Over 20,000 4 Dogs Deaths per year: 35,000 3 Snakes Deaths per year: 100,000And for more fascinating facts sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Humans Deaths per year: 437,000 1 Mosquitoes Deaths per year: 750,000RELATED: If You See This Bug, You Need to Vacuum It Up Immediately, Experts Say

  • NASA asteroid spacecraft begins 2-year trip home

    With rubble from an asteroid tucked inside, a NASA spacecraft fired its engines and began the long journey back to Earth on Monday, leaving the ancient space rock in its rearview mirror. (May 10)

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • I am ‘v free’: David Cameron sent 68 messages to ministers and mandarins about Greensill Capital

    David Cameron bombarded ministers and officials with 68 messages about the collapsed lender Greensill, it has emerged, as the scale of his intense lobbying campaign has been laid bare. The communications fired off by the former Conservative prime minister on behalf of the controversial finance firm - totalling up to 19 calls, text and emails in a single day - were published on Tuesday afternoon by a committee of MPs. The Treasury committee, which is one of three Commons select committees conducting an inquiry into Greensill Capital and its collapse, released the messages supplied by Mr Cameron ahead of his appearance before its panel on Thursday. Australian banker Lex Greensill, the eponymous founder of Greensill Capital, faced questions from MPs on Wednesday. He is expected to be quizzed about the 5,000 jobs put at risk by the collapse of the company.

  • Human remains found in Dorchester

    Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday after someone found human remains, according to police.

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man stumbles onto dead shark on Virginia coast, leaving many to wonder what killed it

    “We’re gonna need a bigger beach!”

  • Meituan's stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem

    Shares in Meituan, China’s largest food delivery platform, have tumbled after its CEO posted —and then deleted — an ancient poem in a move widely seen as possible criticism of the Chinese government. Authorities are investigating the company over allegations of anti-monopolistic behavior, part of a wider crackdown on technology companies. Meituan’s stock price lost 5.3% on Tuesday and plunged as much as 9.8% on Monday after its CEO Wang Xing posted the classical Tang dynasty poem, which criticized Emperor Qin Shi Huang for silencing his critics by burning books.

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • Capitol rioter blames ‘Foxitis’ addiction to Fox News for 6 January riot

    Anthony Antonio’s lawyer says he watched network for months before being part of attack on Capitol

  • California declares drought emergency for one third of the state

    California governor also announces a $5.1bn water infrastructure and drought response plan

  • Nepal prime minister loses confidence vote in parliament

    Nepal’s prime minister lost a vote of confidence in parliament Monday, ending his attempt to show he has enough support to remain in office. Only 93 lawmakers backed Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, while 124 voted against him. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is expected to ask Oli to lead a caretaker government while parties in parliament seek to form a new government.

  • Tiger faces off with armed man as wild cat roams streets of Houston

    Video of a tiger walking around suburban area was captured and posted to Twitter