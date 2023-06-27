Images of satanic statues at Hobby Lobby are digitally created | Fact check

The claim: Images show satanic statues sold at Hobby Lobby

A June 13 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) features numerous pictures of black-horned and winged statues sitting on store shelves.

"What's going on in the Hobby Lobby?" reads the post's caption.

The post garnered more than 60 shares in 10 days. Similar versions of the claim have been shared on TikTok.

Our rating: Altered

The images were AI-generated, according to the creator. Hobby Lobby doesn't sell any such statues.

Images are digitally created, not real

The images were originally shared to a Facebook group called, "AI Art Universe" on June 5 by a user named Jennifer Vinyard.

She confirmed that the images are AI-generated in a Facebook direct message to USA TODAY.

Vinyard told Vice she created the images using an AI image-generating tool called Midjourney and shared them on Reddit, the AI Facebook group and her personal Facebook page.

Vineyard also commented on the June 13 Facebook post asking to be credited as the creator.

Upon close examination, all of the signs and decorations in the images feature illegible symbols instead of English.

Hive Moderation, an AI-detecting tool, found that the images were 99.9% likely to be AI-generated.

Vinyard previously shared other digitally-created images to the AI art Facebook group.

No such statues could be found on the Hobby Lobby website, and no legitimate reports of the store selling satanic merchandise could be found.

USA TODAY reached out to Hobby Lobby and the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The claim has also been debunked by Lead Stories, Check Your Fact and Reuters.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No, Hobby Lobby isn't selling satanic statues | Fact check