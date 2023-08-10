Images show devastation of Hawaii wildfires

An arial view of buildings damaged in Lahaina, Hawaii as a result of a large wildfire which has killed 6 people and forced thousands of evacuations on the island of Maui in Hawaii, USA, 09 August 2023. Winds from Hurricane Dora, which is currently over the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles south of Hawaii, have intensified the wildfires.

Wildfires on the Hawaii island of Maui have destroyed homes and businesses and displaced thousands.

The hardest hit is the historic town of Lahaina. Officials reported at least six people have been killed in the fires.

The fires continue to rage as of Wednesday afternoon, with firefighting efforts and search and rescue missions underway.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has deployed federal resources to help.

Aerial images show several buildings destroyed by the fires in Lahaina, though officials said it is still difficult to determine the true extent of the damage.

The fires were fanned by a combination of low humidity and winds from a distant Hurricane Dora, the National Weather Service said, which brought with it gusts of above 60 mph (97 kph). The flames spread along Lahaina's coast, burning boats and the town's harbour.

A charred boat lies in the scorched waterfront after wildfires fanned by the winds of a distant hurricane devastated Maui's city of Lahaina, Hawaii, U.S. August 9, 2023. Mason Jarvi/Handout

The path of the flames can be seen by images captured by satellite. Some have reportedly jumped into the ocean to escape the flames, and the US Coast Guard said it rescued at least a dozen people from the water.

A satellite image shows wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, U.S.,

Lahaina is a historic town on the western tip of Maui. It is home to 12,000 residents and is also a popular destination for tourists. The fires have displaced round 2,100 locals who have been housed in shelters.

Thousands remain without power or cell phone service due to the fires, and 911 services in West Maui were down on Wednesday. Roads into Lahaina were closed except for emergency vehicles, as officials warned visitors to stay away for their own safety.

Smoke billows from flames near Lahaina as wildfires driven by high winds destroy a large part of the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii, U.S. August 9, 2023.

All images subject to copyright.