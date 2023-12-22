Images show NASA rocket engine test, not machine to manipulate weather | Fact check

The claim: Images show NASA machine used to manipulate the weather

A Dec. 12 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) includes images that show a cloud of white smoke billowing from a metal NASA structure.

"The RS-25 machine is only a few hours away from us right in Mississippi," reads the post. "The clouds in the sky are man Made. The weather is manipulated and controlled by the government. From Rain to hurricanes & Tornadoes. Hot & cold All they do is push a button & the weather is whatever they want to to be (sic)."

The post was shared more than 130 times in eight days.

More from the USA TODAY Fact-CheckTeam:

Our rating: False

The images show rocket engine tests at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, a NASA spokesperson said. The RS-25 is a rocket engine, not a device used to control the weather.

Images show rocket engine tests

The images show rocket engines being tested at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, C. Lacy Thompson, a spokesperson for the space center, told USA TODAY.

The RS-25 is a rocket engine, not a machine used to control the weather, as the Facebook post claims. It is expected to help power the Space Launch System rocket for the Artemis missions, the agency's effort to bring astronauts back to the moon's surface for the first time since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

"(The RS-25) is one of the most-tested large rocket engines in history, with more than 3,000 starts and more than 1 million seconds of total ground test and flight firing time," reads a NASA fact sheet about the engine.

The fact sheet includes an image of the engine being tested at Stennis Space Center. Other images of the test site at the center can be found on NASA's website.

Fact check: Photo shows underwater NASA training center, not International Space Station

Thompson explained why the tests produce large clouds of white smoke.

"RS-25 engines … use liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen as propellants. These are the same elements that combine to create water. For an RS-25 engine test, liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen are mixed in the engine combustion chamber and ignited, which results in extremely high-temperature exhaust – up to 6,000 degrees – exiting the nozzle into the test stand flame deflector at a very high rate and pressure.

Charles Konrad, director of NOAA's Southeast Regional Climate Center, previously told USA TODAY that nobody can create large-scale weather events or storms.

“Major weather events require incredible amounts of energy,” he said. “There’s just no way that humans can just put stuff up in the atmosphere and cause these events to happen.”

A localized type of weather manipulation known as cloud seeding is possible, though, and uses aircraft to induce precipitation on a small scale. The plane uses flares to inject clouds with silver iodide particles, but the process only works if there are existing clouds in the sky with a significant amount of moisture in them.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Reuters also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaperhere.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Images show NASA large rocket engine tests in Mississippi | Fact check