Images show 'never changing face of British chip shops'

A photographer is gathering images of her favourite fish and chip shop after collecting her weekly tea.

Jessica Groves has called her project outside Steve's Fish & Chips in Tamworth 'The Never Changing Face Of Britain's Chip Shops'.

"The reason I've used repetition is to try to encourage people to spend more time viewing the photos by looking for the differences in each one," said the 32-year-old.

She plans to publish the photographs on her Instagram page at the end of the year.

