Images show results of successful Storm Shadow strike on Kerch shipyard and Russian warship in occupied Crimea

The ship Askold is still afloat, but its upper part is visibly damaged, satellite images show

The Kerch shipyard damaged in Ukraine’s successful Storm Shadow strike can be clearly seen in Planet Labs satellite images taken on Nov. 5 and published by Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty’s Schemes project.

The docked Russian warship also appears to be damaged.

There was only one cruise missile carrier in Kerch at the time of the Nov. 4 explosions, the Askold, said Reserve Captain 1st Rank Andriy Ryzhenko.

"I think that this ship, as we can see, was already in the dock and was being repaired, because it was supposed to be delivered in December. You can see that it is still afloat, but the upper part of the ship is noticeably damaged".

The Askold is a small Project 22800 Karakurt warship that can carry up to 8 Kalibr cruise missiles. Neutralizing such a ship is very important for Ukraine's security, Ryzhenko said.

Schemes project

The Ukrainian Air Force successfully hit the Zaliv shipbuilding plant’s sea and port infrastructure, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Strategic Communications Directorate reported on Nov. 4.

The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that a ship at the shipyard was damaged in the Ukrainian missile strike.

One of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s most modern ships, capable of carrying Russia’s Kalibr cruise missiles, was the target of the Nov. 4 strike in the Kerch shipyard, confirmed Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk. Ukrainian pilots targeted the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch with cruise missiles, his earlier report said, hinting that Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used in the attack.

While cautioning to wait for official confirmation, Oleshchuk said that "one of the most modern ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet," a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, was at the shipyard at the time of the attack.

