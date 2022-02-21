Images show new Russian troop deployments near Ukraine: US company

This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 20, 2022 shows an overview of a helicopter deployment, a battle group and troops, in Valuyki, Russia (AFP/-) (-)
·2 min read

Satellite images show new deployments of Russian troops and military equipment near the Ukrainian border, a US company said Sunday evening.

The pictures show "multiple new field deployments of armored equipment and troops" departing from existing military sites into forests and fields approximately 9 to 19 miles from Russia's border with Ukraine, US satellite imagery company Maxar said in an email.

The new photos, taken Sunday, appear to show vehicle tracks cutting through snow-covered fields that are surrounded by woodland and bordered by roads, with several buildings also visible.

Analysis of Sunday's photos, plus others taken February 13, indicate troop and equipment movement near three localities in southwestern Russia, according to the Colorado-based satellite company.

"Today, most of the combat units and support equipment at Soloti have departed and extensive vehicle tracks and some convoys of armored equipment are seen throughout the area," Maxar said.

"Some equipment has also been deployed east of nearby Valuyki, Russia in a field approximately 15 kilometers north of the Ukraine border."

"Moreover, a number of new field deployments are also seen northwest of Belgorod (deployments are approximately 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine) with much of the equipment and troops positioned in or near forested areas," the US firm said. "Other company-sized units are deployed within farm and/or industrial areas."

Russia has placed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks, the United States and Western allies have estimated, with Washington warning an invasion is imminent.

"Forty to fifty percent (of those troops) are in an attack position. They have uncoiled in tactical assembly in the last 48 hours," a US official told reporters Friday, insisting on anonymity.

Moscow denies it has plans to attack its western neighbor, but is seeking a guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO and that the Western alliance remove forces from Eastern Europe, demands the West has refused.

caw/st

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia wants 'full investigation' into China laser incident - Morrison

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a Chinese naval vessel that pointed a laser at an Australian defence plane was potentially visible from Australia's mainland, as Canberra demands a "full investigation" by Beijing. Morrison said on radio on Monday his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident last Thursday, considered by Canberra as a "dangerous and reckless act".

  • Oil, Gold Cede Gains After Biden, Putin Accept Summit Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gave up early gains in Asia, along with gold, after the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says Russia Might Target Cities Beyond Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookChina’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to ExtremeWest Texas Intermediate was

  • Russian ambassador insists Kremlin has "no such plans" to invade Ukraine

    President Biden said Friday he is "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.

  • Russian diplomat: 'We don't trust the US and British intelligence'

    A Russian diplomat on Sunday said Moscow does not trust "U.S. and British intelligence" while repeating Russia's claim that it has no plans to invade Ukraine.Sky News host Trevor Phillips asked Deputy Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Dmitry Polyanskiy why the Kremlin has amassed 150,000 troops at the Ukrainian border if Moscow does not plan to invade its neighbor."First of all, who counted them? Where do you take this figure 150,000? I remember it...

  • Asia shares skid, oil surges as Ukraine tensions smoulder

    Asian share markets slid and oil surged on Monday amid warnings Russia was set to invade Ukraine, risking sanctions that could trigger a further spike in energy costs and stoke global inflation. Russia upped the ante in the high-stakes diplomatic game by extending military drills in Belarus, while satellite imagery from Maxar showed multiple new field deployments of armour and troops near the border with Ukraine. An adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said France and Russia had agreed that a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe should be called for Monday.

  • Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead

    The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida, according to news reports. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener of Boynton Beach and her 90-year-old husband, Marvin.

  • Antiques: Pandemic brought porcelain out of the china cabinet and back to tables

    Porcelain dates to the Tang dynasty (618-907 AD), a period of great innovation and cultural advancement in China.

  • Ukraine says it's time for West to act on sanctions against Russia

    The foreign minister of Ukraine is calling on western nations to implement at least partial sanctions against Russia amid increased concerns that Moscow will invade its neighbor."Russia has to be stopped right now. We see how events are unfolding," Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday during a televised briefing from a security conference in Munich, according to Reuters."It's time to act," he added. "I'm officially saying that there are all the grounds...

  • The Role of Stable Value Funds in Your 401(k)

    Stable value funds, which are offered in many 401(k)s, can provide steady returns and are relatively low risk but they do have a few disadvantages.

  • U.S. takes steps to counter Ukraine crisis energy costs, Harris says

    There could be a knock-on impact to energy prices paid by American consumers from ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said, adding that the U.S. government is working to mitigate the effects. Speaking in Munich, where she had been attending a security summit, Harris said the United States is taking "specific and appropriate steps" to prepare for any potential costs. Harris also repeated President Joe Biden's assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already taken the decision to attack Ukraine.

  • 'Swissleaks' investigation targets Credit Suisse bank

    Credit Suisse bank, still reeling from losing billions of dollars last year, faced a fresh challenge Sunday: allegations from an international investigation that it had handled dirty money for decades.

  • Australia says Chinese navy ship fired laser at its surveillance plane

    The incident happened on Thursday when the P-8A Poseidon plane detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in flight over Australia's northern approaches, the Australian Defence Department said.

  • Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard hits another coach, sending shockwaves through internet

    At the end of Michigan basketball's 77-63 loss, Juwan Howard took a swing and connected with a Wisconsin assistant coach during postgame handshake.

  • Many Americans Will Be Getting Smaller Tax Refunds This Year. Here’s Why.

    Some taxpayers with children didn't know that the tax credit money they were advanced last year would be deducted from their 2021 returns filed this year.

  • What Will Stocks Do if War—or Peace—Erupts in Ukraine?

    Uncertainty and the impending Fed rate hikes clobbered shares again this past week. Time to buy the dip? Or stay on the sidelines?

  • Michigan coach Howard takes swipe at a Wisconsin assistant after loss

    Former NBA player Juwan Howard is likely facing a suspension after the University of Michigan head coach slapped a University of Wisconsin coach on the side of the face during the post game handshake line on Sunday.

  • Mark Cuban: Mavericks will be in ‘luxury-tax hell’ next year

    Cuban paid the luxury tax the first nine seasons it was assessed.

  • Police: 1 killed, 5 hurt in park shooting in Portland

    One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a park in Portland, authorities said.

  • Lindsey Pearlman, US TV actor, found dead after being reported missing

    Pearlman, 43, appeared in General Hospital and Chicago JusticeLos Angeles police said Pearlman had failed to return home Pearlman moved from Chicago to LA after landing a recurring role on Chicago Justice, made by NBC. Photograph: IMDB Lindsey Pearlman, an actor known for television series including General Hospital and Chicago Justice, was found dead in Hollywood several days after going missing, authorities and her husband said. She was 43. “Today around 8.30am, Hollywood area officers respond

  • Russian Troops Have Orders to Launch Ukraine Invasion: Report

    The U.S. has obtained intelligence that Russian officers have received orders to launch an invasion into Ukraine.