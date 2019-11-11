Can You Imagine How Anterix's (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shareholders Feel About The 82% Share Price Increase?

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) shareholders have seen the share price rise 82% over three years, well in excess of the market return (40%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 11%.

Anterix isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Anterix's revenue trended up 6.6% each year over three years. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably broadly reflected in the share price, which is up 22%, per year over 3 years. The real question is when the business will generate profits, and how quickly they will grow. In this sort of situation it can be worth putting the stock on your watchlist. If it can become profitable, then even moderate revenue growth could grow profits quickly.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Anterix

Anterix produced a TSR of 11% over the last year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 13%. But the (superior) three-year TSR of 22% per year is some consolation. We prefer focus on longer term returns, as they are usually a more meaningful indication of the underlying business. If you would like to research Anterix in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

