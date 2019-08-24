Can You Imagine How Bloomsbury Publishing's (LON:BMY) Shareholders Feel About The 37% Share Price Increase?

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) shareholders have seen the share price rise 37% over three years, well in excess of the market return (2.9%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 5.6% in the last year, including dividends.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years of share price growth, Bloomsbury Publishing actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 1.6% per year. Based on these numbers, we think that the decline in earnings per share may not be a good representation of how the business has changed over the years. Therefore, it makes sense to look into other metrics.

It may well be that Bloomsbury Publishing revenue growth rate of 9.7% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Bloomsbury Publishing's TSR for the last 3 years was 53%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Bloomsbury Publishing has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 5.6% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 9.5% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Before forming an opinion on Bloomsbury Publishing you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

