Can You Imagine How CeGeREAL's (EPA:CGR) Shareholders Feel About The 57% Share Price Increase?

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the CeGeREAL (EPA:CGR) share price is up 57% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 45% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 27% in the last year , including dividends .

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, CeGeREAL achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 76% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9.4% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.86.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

ENXTPA:CGR Past and Future Earnings, November 17th 2019

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of CeGeREAL, it has a TSR of 119% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that CeGeREAL has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 27% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 17% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Importantly, we haven't analysed CeGeREAL's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

